Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears In Their Pantone 1837 Blue
Luxury — especially that of Tiffany & Co. — is timeless. And even beyond the world of jewels and opulence, the brand exerts quite a bit of influence, with Diamond Supply previously celebrating their heritage through a collaborative bout with none other than Nike SB. Now, quite a few years thereafter, the renowned jewelers are finally joining the Swoosh in an official capacity, which has taken the form of a simple yet tasteful interpretation of the Air Force 1.
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
This Murky GS Nike Air Max 95 Receives An Infusion Of “Royal Blue”
The Nike Air Max 95’s clad compositions have coordinated a seldom number of releases since the Summer but as the hallowed Air Max Day approaches, the silhouette is beginning to diversify its increased slate of offerings with a return to its pitch-dark efforts, such as this grade-school exclusive option featuring hits of “Royal Blue”.
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
The Nike Air More Uptempo Slides Are Releasing In The OG “Black/White”
Hate it or love it, the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have only begun to stake their claim within the Beaverton brand’s slip-on catalog. Continuing to add a diverse level of design language into the Scottie Pippen-endorsed silhouette, a monochromatic black/white ensemble invigorates the latest ensemble. Last receiving the...
Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record in Pink Nike LeBron 20
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer while wearing pink and silver Nike shoes.
LeBron James’ Son Bryce James Styles Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Sneakers As His Dad Breaks Scoring Record in NBA
Bryce James attended the historical Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game in Los Angeles last night. Joined courtside by his family, Bryce witnessed his father, LeBron James, making history as he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record. Bryce sported a majority all-neutral ensemble that was comprised of a baggy graphic tee in a dark gray with a faded motif in red and brown on the front. The 15-year-old basketball player also wore slouchy black trousers and accessorized his ensemble with clear glasses and a silver chain necklace. Similarly, his older brother Bronny wore an oversized crewneck sweater and black...
Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 Appears In Fourth “Fossil” Colorway
Since 2020, Stussy’s collaborative portfolio with Nike has been all over the place. Things got started with the Zoom Spiridon Cage, a shoe that is arguably one of the best sneaker collabs period over the last half-decade. They hopped around to Air Force 1s, brought back both their Air Huaraches, and even lent a hand with the slightly modified take on the Air Max 2013. Their most recent team-up with Nike turns its attention to the game of basketball, specifically the Air Penny 2 signature shoe.
Merrell 1TRL Unveils a New Pack Of Moab Speed Sneakers
Outerwear performance brand Merrell 1TRL has just presented a brand-new pack of its Moab Speed silhouette, and the sneaker is now available in three striking new colorways. The new shoes come as the latest additions to Merrell’s Moab line — the brand’s technically-focused performance footwear umbrella. With this in mind, the new designs are crafted with a new functional zip closure alongside newly-integrated GORE-TEX branding.
Serena Williams Shows Off New Nike Air Max 90 Futura X SWDC Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams gave her followers a sneak peek at her new Serena Williams Design Crew collection in partnership with Nike on Instagram this weekend. Williams posed in a white long-sleeved top with Nike emblazoned across the chest, a pair of blush pink joggers and a pair of black-and-white paisley print socks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) To complement the sporty look, Williams went with a natural glam beat of a soft pink lip and softly...
The adidas Harden Vol. 7 Dresses In A Wave Of “Better Scarlet”
James Harden’s seventh signature silhouette with the Three-Stripes has yet to officially release while the three-time scoring champion boasts a new colorway of the aforementioned model seemingly every night. Following first looks at the pair back in October, the adidas Harden Vol. 7’s dominant vibrant red outfit has recently landed in official imagery.
Adidas ‘Sportswear’ Blends Style With Performance
Adidas is rounding out its offering with a new lifestyle brand—its first label launch in 50 years. Dropping this week, Adidas Sportswear will complement the athleticwear titan’s Performance and Originals labels with a new aesthetic—“sport worn for style.” The range blends performance technology with versatile cuts made for casual wear, and was “curated to serve the next generation during multiple moments”—a goal driven home by the brand’s choice to anoint actress Jenna Ortega of “Wednesday” fame as its face. The line will debut with the Tiro suit, a reimagined version of Adidas’ classic tracksuit developed with simple cutlines and stripped back design...
