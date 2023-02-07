Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Damage From Jacy Jayne’s Stiff Kick On NXT
Gigi Dolin provides a look at her face less than 24 hours after Jacy Jayne kicked her head through a door on NXT. Bayley hosted a special edition of “Ding Dong Hello” alongside Toxic Attraction on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The “Role Model” used her influence to resolve the escalating tensions between the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Challenges WWE Commentator To WrestleMania Match
The rivalry between WWE star Bayley and announcer Michael Cole has been growing for years, with the former women's champion taking the "feud" to the next level as a guest on "The Bump." Bayley answered a fan's question about a potential match with her rival. She responded by saying she'd love a match with Cole, revealing what the WWE announcer has to say to her every time she sees him backstage.
PWMania
Jeff Jarrett Discusses TNA Not Being Able to Afford Wrestler Who Become a Top WWE Star
Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett.,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including working with current WWE star Drew McIntyre, who went by the ring name Drew Galloway in TNA Wrestling. This was when Jarrett returned along with his upstart promotion GCW.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nia Jax Reveals Her Favorite Era In WWE, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ More
During a recent virtual signing for Highspots Superstore, Nia Jax revealed that the pandemic era was her favorite time in WWE. She said,. “Good ol’ COVID times, that was my favorite. We got to do a lot more.”. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “The Bump”...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
411mania.com
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
WWE Hall of Famer Written Off WWE TV
WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) officially cut ties with Baron Corbin on this week's Monday Night Raw. Layfield first returned to WWE programming back in October and proclaimed Corbin as the "New Wrestling God" of the WWE. The alliance resulted in Corbin picking up a few singles wins on Raw, but ever ...
bodyslam.net
Jerry Lawler Will Make A Full Recovery After Suffering “Massive” Stroke
Jerry Lawler’s health challenges have been widely recognized by fans in recent times, including a life-threatening heart attack in 2012 during a Monday Night RAW broadcast, with Michael Cole stepping in to fill his role during his absence. As previously reported, the beloved pro wrestling legend was rushed to...
Three More AEW Stars Are Dealing With Visa Issues
After Kenny Omega was kept off TV for multiple weeks due to visa issues, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported this week that three more stars had to miss this week's AEW Dynamite in El Paso for the same reason -- The Lucha Brothers & Bandido. Fenix and Penta haven't appeared in AEW since ...
PWMania
Carlito, Snitsky, and Matt Striker Among Former WWE Stars to Work Upcoming ISPW Shows in New Jersey
Thanks to our good friends at ISPW Wrestling for sending in the following:. THE POWERS OF PAIN RETURNING TO THE RING; TOMMY DREAMER, CARLITO, VAL VENIS, GANGREL, DIRTY DANGO, EUGENE, MAVEN, CROWBAR, NUNZIO, HEAD BANGERS, BRIAN KENDRICK, EARL HEBNER, SNITSKY, AFA JR, DAVEY BOY SMITH JR, MATT STRIKER AND MORE FOR UPCOMING ISPW SHOWS IN NEW JERSEY.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Signing With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has discussed signing with IMPACT Wrestling. At IMPACT Bound For Glory 2022, Dirty Dango made his return to IMPACT Wrestling to challenge Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. As previously reported, PWInsider revealed on January 31 that Dango had officially signed with IMPACT. Speaking on...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Have Already Planted Seeds For Cody Rhodes’ Heel Turn
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after a run in AEW, and he received one of the best pops during WrestleMania 38. Then he was injured, and eventually received another babyface reaction during the Royal Rumble in the Alamodome. It seems that WWE could have planted the seeds for Cody Rhodes’ turn to the dark side.
bodyslam.net
Thunder Rosa Was Backstage At This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The former AEW Women’s Champion has been working hard rehabbing her injuries and clearly, she is feeling much better now. She still appears backstage at shows despite her injury hiatus. According to PW Insider, Thunder Rosa was present backstage at the February 8 taping of Dynamite, which took place...
ringsidenews.com
How WWE Originally Came Up With ‘Royal Rumble’ Name
The Royal Rumble event is one of WWE’s “big 4 pay-per-views,” and it also kicks off the road to WrestleMania. Every story has a beginning, and the Royal Rumble is no different. This year’s big Royal Rumble event saw Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes pointing at the...
bodyslam.net
This Week’s Edition Of Friday Night SmackDown Nearing A Complete Sellout
The hottest story coming out of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is undoubtedly Sami Zayn betraying The Bloodline and the ramifications of his actions. In fact, his actions have caused a rift in the faction. According to WrestleTix, this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, which will be emanating...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: WWE Stars Make Their Super Bowl Picks
This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the biggest game of the year for American Football. Leading into the game, WWE SuperStars were asked about their picks for the big game and who’s taking home the win. Baron Corbin of course takes the Chiefs while Ricochet takes his favorite team, the Eagles. Plus, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Hit Row, Street Profits and many others make their picks for Sunday’s game. Except Tegan Nox, she doesn’t care!
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Discusses Becky Lynch And Ric Flair Making Up After Feud
Becky Lynch and Ric Flair recently made up after a very public feud over their shared “The Man” nickname. Rollins recently shed some more light on the subject, claiming that the beef was squashed between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
bodyslam.net
The Ass Boys Become The AEW Tag Team Champions On AEW Dynamite
In the main event of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against Colten and Austin Gunn. They had a hard fought back and forth battle that saw The Gunn Club take out their dad, Billy Gunn, with a belt shot to the head and then cheat to get the win, hitting Bowens over the head with the title while the ref was down and Austin Gunn picked up the win. We have brand new AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Gunn Club!
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops This Week
The viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that February 8th’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw a viewership of 899,000, with a .30 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. The February 1st episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight viewership of 901,000, with a .31 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
