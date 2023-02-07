ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

MSNBC

Why Republican heckling of Biden’s State of the Union mattered

In September 2009, President Barack Obama delivered a speech on health care policy to a joint session of Congress, and assured the public that his plan would not extend benefits to undocumented immigrants. Rep. Joe Wilson responded by shouting, “You lie!”. Substantively, Obama was right and the South Carolina...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Independent

Biden makes Wisconsin his 1st stop after State of the Union

President Joe Biden on Wednesday was headed to Wisconsin, a battleground state he won by the slimmest of margins in 2020, to press his economic message and other themes from his State of the Union address in the window before his next big speech: announcing a possible reelection bid.Biden was set to promote his economic plan at a training center run by the Laborers’ International Union of North America in Deforest, Wisconsin, near Madison, the White House said. Addressing the nation Tuesday night, Biden said his plan had helped create 800,000 good-paying manufacturing jobs across the country since 2021,...
The Hill

Here’s who’s responding to Biden’s State of the Union address

President Biden will deliver his much-anticipated annual State of the Union address Tuesday evening to a joint session of Congress, set to tout his administration’s successes over the last two years and outline political and legislative goals for 2023 and beyond.  The major party not in control of the White House will typically pick a…
MSNBC

Jamie Raskin just schooled Republicans on the First Amendment

Jamie Raskin taught constitutional law for decades, and on Wednesday the Maryland Democrat took House Republicans to school on the First Amendment. The lesson came during a House Oversight Committee hearing at which Republicans tried to harness their obsessions with Hunter Biden’s laptop and "Big Tech" into something resembling a coherent complaint. As NBC News reported Wednesday:
MSNBC

Kennedy’s State of the Union presence serves as an ominous reminder

The Supreme Court is always the elephant in the room at the State of the Union address, holding incredible power over the policies that a president puts forth to the backdrop of standing and clapping members of Congress. So even though the court’s justices mostly just sit there in quiet...
Washington Examiner

Pence documents have 'quieted the storm' for Biden, but 'real winner' is Trump

The discovery of classified materials in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home could temper the political storm gathering around President Joe Biden as the investigations into his handling of secret documents get underway. Federal agents this month collected about a dozen documents marked classified from Pence’s home after...
MSNBC

Sen. Menendez: Biden dealt with balloon ‘the way you have to deal with Xi Jinping,' with 'strength’

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden Administration’s handling of the Chinese surveillance balloon. “I think the administration has acted correctly, with strength. By suspending Secretary Blinken’s visit to China, by the president downing the balloon in accordance with how his military said he should, getting off the coast of the country, being able to collect all of the debris and material for intelligence analysis, and by sending a very resolute message,” says Menendez. “That, I think, is the way you have to deal with Xi Jinping: out of strength.”Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC

The problem with the Republicans' performative Constitution reading

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s original plan for performative patriotism didn’t work out well. Still scrambling to secure the votes he’d need to win the gavel, the California Republican said in November that, under his leadership, Congress would start every day with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. There would be “no exceptions,” the congressman declared.
MSNBC

Fmr. AG Eric Holder: Republicans ‘okay with getting fewer votes' as long as they hold onto 'power'

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, now chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss police brutality and voting rights, issues looming over President Biden’s second State of the Union address. Regarding voting rights legislation, Holder says, “We have to still push for it, but I think we have to be realistic also. I would not expect to see this House, dominated by Republicans, vote in favor of really just, you know, fairness measures in connection with our voting system.” He adds, “Too many in the Republican Party have made peace with the notion that they're going to be a minority party that has majority power, they're okay with getting fewer votes as long as they hold on to the power that they have.”Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC

Joe: If people don’t think Biden has accomplished much, they aren’t paying attention

President Biden will use portions of his State of the Union address on Tuesday night to remind Americans of the progress that has been made since he took office, especially on the economy. Biden is expected to call on Congress to pass legislation on his tax plan for billionaires as well as a universal cap for insulin prices and police reform. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 7, 2023.

