Skid Row Housing Trust struggles to divest 29 buildings

Skid Row Housing Trust, the largest owner of affordable housing along L.A.’s Skid Row, is itself on the verge of becoming down and out. The nonprofit developer, based in Downtown, is struggling to stay afloat long enough to divest 29 properties that house thousands of low-income tenants across the city, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LA landlords must pay to relocate tenants facing hefty rent hikes

Landlords in Los Angeles must now pay to relocate tenants who move after a large rent increase. The Los Angeles City Council has adopted an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants who move out after getting rent increases of 10 percent or more, City News Service reported in the Los Angeles Daily News.
Builder’s remedy filings call for 576 homes in Orange

Developers seeking automatic housing approvals under the state builder’s remedy have swept into Orange, with two fast-track proposals to build nearly 600 homes. Newport Beach-based TRC Retail filed plans under the state housing provision to build 297 townhomes and 75 low-income accessory dwelling units at the Village at Orange mall at 1500 East Village Way, the Orange County Register reported.
Los Angeles rents dip in January, Zumper report finds

The year started with a mixed picture for the Los Angeles rental market. January 2023 median rents increased 8 percent for one- and two-bedroom apartments in a year-over-year index comparison by Zumper, a San Francisco-based listing site. Its monthly report will formally be released around Feb. 15. However, Los Angeles...
Florence Apartment Corp. plans to add units to Rampart Village

Florence Apartment Corp. aims to build a 100-unit apartment complex in Rampart Village. The Central-Alameda-based developer led by Amir Ohebsion has filed plans to build a seven-story complex at 3301 West Beverly Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. A century-old commercial building and a six-unit apartment complex would be razed to make room for the project.
Grubb Properties eyes 70 apartments in East Hollywood

Grubb Properties CEO Clay Grubb and 1353 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles (Clay Grubb, Urban Architecture Lab) Grubb Properties seeks to build a 70-unit, mixed-used apartment complex in East Hollywood. The North Carolina-based developer has filed plans to build the seven-story building on a vacant lot at 1353 North Western...
