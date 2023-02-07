ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

Silver Futures Is 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Silver (SI) is $22.27. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 29877, 99.99% below its average volume of 14743382483.58. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

EUR/CHF Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:06 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.868% up from its 52-week low and 6.814% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news

Palladium Futures Drops By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,629.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1416, 99.99% below its average volume of 5308859464.47. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CNBC

Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September

The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
via.news

Coffee Futures Bullish By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 18.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Coffee (KC) is $176.85. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 2073, 89.04% below its average volume of 18916.84. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

IBOVESPA Bearish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.07% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,631.66. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.03% up from its 52-week low and 10.69% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

GameStop Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.82% in 21 sessions from $16.38 to $21.10 at 16:23 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.54% to $15,935.31, following the last session’s upward trend. GameStop’s last close was $21.22,...
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 31.95% in 21 sessions from $0.34 at 2023-01-09, to $0.23 at 10:29 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.67% to $12,032.64, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news

Nikkei 225 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,486.41. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.36% up from its 52-week low and 5.94% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Tattooed Chef Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) slid by a staggering 17.58% in 5 sessions from $1.65 to $1.36 at 11:23 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.29% to $11,957.53, following the last session’s upward trend. Tattooed Chef’s...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Thursday, 9 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,473.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.95% up from its 52-week low and 1.67%...
via.news

Nikkei 225 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 9 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,786.23. Regarding Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.58% up from its 52-week low and 4.92% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Over 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 12.77% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 9 February, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $12,637.23. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 214002083, 92.94% below its average volume of 3033784052.31. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Is 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.19% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,367.11. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 46.38% up from its 52-week low and 14.7% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Bullish By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $0.47 at 2023-01-23, to $0.61 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.39% to $12,052.33, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Over 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) dropped by a staggering 15.15% in 5 sessions from $22.91 at -15.15, to $19.44 at 12:43 EST on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.35% to $11,951.78, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news

CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.43 and 0.6% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.99.

