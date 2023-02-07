ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Deadline approaches to change your party when voting in Onondaga County

By Reegan Domagala
 2 days ago

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to change your party when voting, the due date in Onondaga County is approaching, as applications are due to the Board of Elections (BOE) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Applications can be found by calling the Board of Elections at 315-435-8683, or on their website found here.

If you are submitting an application from the DMV’s website, you must submit your application no later than Monday, February 13 for the BOE to receive it by Tuesday, February 14.

You can also pick an application in person by visiting the following local places:

  • Nearest post office
  • Town or village clerk’s office
  • Library
  • Motor vehicle office

For those applying in person, the BOE office will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14.

Applications that are received after this deadline will be in a pending status until seven days after the June 27, 2023, Primary Election.

