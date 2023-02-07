ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Stassi Schroeder’s Husband Beau Clark Seemingly Throws Subtle Shade at Jax Tayor and Brittany Cartwright After Wedding Drama

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aa4os_0kfXLDnN00
Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. Shutterstock(2)

Still holding a grudge? Stassi Schroeder 's husband, Beau Clark , seemingly threw some subtle shade at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright nearly a year after the initial wedding drama between the two couples.

Stassi and Beau's Falling Out With Jax and Brittany: What We Know

Read article

“The last of Hartford’s documents for the Italian government are finished and sent in. So hopefully we’ll get her citizenship papers and passport in a couple months," Clark, 42, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, February 4, referring to 2-year-old daughter Hartford . "But let’s be real. Romans take three hour lunch breaks. So we might see it next year!”

He added a laughing emoji and then dropped the subtle dig: ​"It's not like in the U.S. where getting a kids passport only takes a month or two."

Taylor, 43, and Cartwright, 34, previously made headlines after they allegedly ditched Clark and 34-year-old Schroeder's May 2022 nuptials in Italy .

Clark and Schroeder claimed they'd heard their former Vanderpump Rules costars had no plans to attend weeks prior to the wedding after insisting they were attending.

"To our faces, they are telling us that they are coming, but behind our back, the dude is texting Beau’s best friend that they’re not," the bride explained on their Patreon podcast later that month. "Good friends don’t do that. They don’t talk s—t about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don’t do that to each other.”

MIA! Why Some ‘Pump Rules’ Stars Were Missing From Stassi’s Rome Wedding

Read article

The Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alums said that there were issues with son Cruz 's passport.

“We had actual reasons why we couldn’t go that were not talked about. Like Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home,” Cartwright said on “Betches Moms” podcast the following month. “I mean, there was actual things that happened right before the wedding that we actually couldn’t make it to the wedding for those reasons. But I know, like, having to wait to the last minute and not being able to be there for someone who I really do think of as one of my best friends, like, I feel terrible about and I’m truly sorry. And I hope that one day, we’ll be able to talk about this and figure it all out. Because I do want our kids to grow up together.”

The Kentucky native insisted that the family was "literally trying to be there, up until the very last minute."

A Guide to Who Jax and Brittany Are Still Friends With From 'Pump Rules'

Read article

Weeks later, Cartwright further explained why they weren't at the wedding.

“I should have planned better on like Cruz’s passport and stuff, but everything was so backed up. It was poor planning on my part, but it was so hard to get that passport,” she said on Scheana Shay ‘s podcast, "Scheananigans," in July 2022.

That same month, Jax took to his Instagram Story, where he confirmed he’d finally received Cruz’s passport after supposedly having it expedited for Stassi and Beau’s wedding months prior.

The couples have not made up since their initial feud.

“I don’t think my podcast helped, to be honest,” Shay, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022 in October. “The goal of doing that podcast was to just tell Brittany’s side and I thought, you know, ‘Stassi, you’ll hear this. Like, it’ll fix everything.’ And it totally backfired on us. So, [their relationship is] still where it left off.”

Comments / 10

Marina Hooten
5d ago

Stasis and Beau need to not hold a grudge forever. You have kids. You have supported each other. Don’t let one bad decision ruin what was a really good friendship. And Hartford needs some playmates. Being alone with just parents is a bit much.

Reply
8
default-avatar
nanieserrano57
4d ago

Who expects someone to fly to Italy for a wedding your so selfish that’s a big expense why didn’t you marry in LA

Reply
9
Carl Henderson
4d ago

let everyone move on with your life. life is too short for all of this drama. you see some of your so call friends are divorced and some may be separated. people get on with your own lives and everyone stay in your own lane.

Reply
2
Related
Us Weekly

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz Admits He Doesn’t Regret ‘Transformative’ Hookup With Raquel Leviss: ‘I Was Under a Spell’

Never say never? Tom Schwartz revealed he isn't ruling anything with Raquel Leviss following their past hookup. "In the moment, there was momentary passion in the air. I kind of disappeared into that kiss, I'll be honest. It was kind of a transformative moment," Tom, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 7, at […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says She 'Hasn't Heard' of Ozempic: 'I Would Stick with Hydroxycut'

Scheana Shay, who’s been a spokesperson for controversial weight loss aid Hydroxycut, told PEOPLE she hasn’t heard of the recent trend of using type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss Scheana Shay is joining the conversation surrounding Ozempic and weight loss. While speaking to PEOPLE at the Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere event Tuesday, the 37-year-old admitted that she hasn't heard of Ozempic and how the drug has been misused for weight loss in Hollywood circles. Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication — taken by injection in the...
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Explains Why It ‘Was Hard To Watch’ Her ‘Hurtful’ Fight With Dolores Catania (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania got into a wild and dramatic fight in the closing minutes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premiere, putting the future of their friendship in serious jeopardy. The scene was rough to watch for everybody — including even Jennifer, 45, who gave some insight into her drama with Dolores, 52, during her EXCLUSIVE interview on HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease!.
Us Weekly

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Throws Shade at Tom Schwartz for Having ‘No Regrets’ About Raquel Leviss Hookup

Putting him on blast. Katie Maloney had a very public response after Tom Schwartz defended his decision to hook up with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. Katie, 36, took to social media on Thursday, February 9, to share a screenshot of Tom's comments about her. "I'm firmly on #TeamKatieMaloney this season of #PumpRules, but […]
UTAH STATE
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Is Leaving New Jersey: Details

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is planning a major move to the West Coast in just a few short years. Teresa Giudice is just a few years away from saying goodbye to New Jersey. While chatting with her Namaste B$tches podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister on their January...
NEW JERSEY STATE
E! News

Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo

Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is more than ready to navigate the rocky waters of parenthood, especially without a partner. The Below Deck alum—who announced in December that she's pregnant with her first child—is opening up about her decision to raise her child as a single parent.
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Says He and Their 14-Year-Old Twin Daughters Are ‘Reeling’ From Her ‘Incomprehensible’ Death

An “incomprehensible” loss. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood shared a heart-wrenching update on how he and their 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, are coping in the wake of the singer’s death. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Black Enterprise

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
bravotv.com

Ashley Darby "Felt a Little Helpless" After a Recent Incident in Her New House

"I know it's a small thing, but that was so big for me," The Real Housewives of Potomac mom said while sharing an honest look at her journey living on her own. On the Season 7 finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley Darby shared a major life update. The mother of two had put in an offer on her dream house ... and it was accepted!
VIRGINIA STATE
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance's David Toborowsky Breaks Down Over Parenting Regrets in 'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Sneak Peek

David Toborowsky doesn't want to make the same mistake with his wife Annie Toborowsky's younger brother Jordan that he made with his own son. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the 90 Day Fiancé star breaks down in tears as he shares how his regrets about parenting are affecting his decision to take Jordan to the U.S.
HollywoodLife

‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson Debuts New Facelift Ahead Of Season 17: Before & After Photos

Nothing says “new year, new me” like a cosmetic procedure! The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson, 47, took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the results of her facelift. “Being middle-aged, gaining 30 pounds and then losing it, menopause … . WHO knows what the exact culprit is but a couple years ago I was watching myself on TV, and to my utter surprise I realized that I had completely lost my jawline,” her lengthy caption began. Later, the mom-of-three revealed that she had “three consultations” to decide to have a “mini lower face/ neck lift.”
Us Weekly

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo

Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
TEXAS STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’

A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

291K+
Followers
28K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy