Fresno, CA

GV Wire

Fresno Councilman Looks to Oust Former Boss from County Board Seat

They used to be friends. One worked for the other. They had lunch together nearly every day. But, when it comes to representing south Fresno on the county’s board of supervisors, friendship goes out the window. First reported by GV Wire in December, Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez has...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Granite Park Operator Adds New Accusations in Lawsuit vs City, Elected Leaders

A federal judge essentially hit the “reset” button in a lawsuit against the city of Fresno filed by a local businessman. Monday, Terance Frazier was granted permission to amend his lawsuit, adding new charges against the city and several current and former elected leaders. Because an amended complaint of the lawsuit was accepted, the city’s request for dismissal on the prior version of the suit became moot. Federal judge Ana de Alba denied the city’s existing motion to dismiss.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Commissioner Resigns Over Potential Conflict After GV Wire Inquiry

A Fresno planning commissioner resigned his seat after inquiries from GV Wire about whether holding that position and an elected school board job clash. “In order to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest, I have resigned from my position on the Commission,” Rob Fuentes wrote Friday morning on social media.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County emergency declaration comes to an end

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors let the county’s hospital emergency declaration come to an end during Tuesday’s board meeting.   However, health officials and supervisors both say the issues that caused the county to enter a state of emergency are still ongoing.  “Although I am supporting removing the state of emergency, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Neighborhood Finally Repaved After 57 Years In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Council President Tyler Maxwell unveiled the complete transformation of some of Fresno’s worst neighborhood roads in southeast Fresno. Maxwell said it’s been 57 years since the neighborhood had its street paved. He fulfilled his bold and ambitious promise to repave and repair the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis Unified, Fresno PD address concerning threats

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Wednesday evening officials with Fresno Police and the Clovis Unified School District held a meeting for parents to receive updates on the lockdowns disrupting Clovis West High School and Fort Washington Elementary School.  Three times in the past week, both schools have been placed on lockdowns following threatening calls about […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County warns of crisis in hospital system

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A Fresno County proclamation of a local emergency based on no bed capacity at local hospitals ends Tuesday, Feb. 7.  The purpose of the proclamation on Jan. 3 included alerting the Federal and State government regarding the hospital crisis, according to Fresno County. Fresno County Board of Supervisors says they approved […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis West briefly on shelter-in-place

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis West High School and Fort Washington Elementary were briefly on a shelter-in-place Thursday morning, according to Clovis Unified. CUSD says around 8:00 a.m. they were notified that law enforcement had received another non-credible, threatening phone call similar to those received previously.  The call came in before class started and the […]
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Family Gifts $2.4 Million for Community Cancer Care

A Fresno man who recently beat stage four throat cancer and his wife have donated $2.4 million to Community Health System. The gift from Fresno accountant Chris Morse and his wife, Michelle, benefits the Community Cancer Care Institute in Clovis. The Morse family previously donated to CCI in memory of...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Small swarm of earthquakes shakes Fresno County

COALINGA, Calif. (FOX26) — A small swarm of earthquakes rattled near Coalinga in Fresno County early Thursday morning. The first was a magnitude 2.6 at 2:08 a.m. east of Coalinga. It was followed up by a 3.3m at 2:13, a 2.7m at 2:19, and a 2.7 at 2:46. The...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Despite Phone Threats, Clovis West Students Are Safe, Officials Tell Parents

Officials from Clovis Unified School District, the Fresno Police Department, and the FBI told parents and other community members Wednesday evening at Clovis West what actions are being taken to keep students safe in response to three days of phone threats. The speakers at a hastily scheduled community meeting in...
FRESNO, CA
calcoastnews.com

California governor takes aim at concealed carry, Fresno DA

In response to recent deadly shootings in the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new legislation this week that would make obtaining concealed carry permits more difficult. Likewise, he engaged in a war of words with the Fresno County District Attorney over the case of a Central Valley police officer whom a gunman shot and killed on Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kprl.com

Largest Catholic Parish Opens 02.07.2023

The largest Catholic Parish church in North America opened last week in Visalia. St. Charles Borromeo seats three thousand two hundred people. It opened Thursday with bishops from throughout California in attendance. The $21 million dollar church has a 48 by 53 feet mural on the wall behind the altar....
VISALIA, CA

