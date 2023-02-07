A federal judge essentially hit the “reset” button in a lawsuit against the city of Fresno filed by a local businessman. Monday, Terance Frazier was granted permission to amend his lawsuit, adding new charges against the city and several current and former elected leaders. Because an amended complaint of the lawsuit was accepted, the city’s request for dismissal on the prior version of the suit became moot. Federal judge Ana de Alba denied the city’s existing motion to dismiss.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO