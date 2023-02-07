Read full article on original website
OilPrice.com
Large Gasoline Inventory Build Counters Crude Draw
Crude oil inventories fell by 2.184 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday, countering in part several weeks of builds. U.S. crude inventories increased 13 million barrels last year, according to API data, while crude stored in the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves sunk by 221 million barrels. This week, SPR inventory held steady for the fourth week in a row at 371.6 million barrels as the emergency releases that the Biden Administration announced last spring are now complete. The SPR now contains the least amount of crude oil since early December 1983.
investing.com
Crude oil rises; Saudi Arabia indicates confidence in China's recovery
Investing.com -- Oil prices climbed higher Tuesday, continuing the positive start to the week amid growing optimism about the recovery in Chinese demand as well as supply worries after an earthquake in Turkey. By 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% higher at $74.94 a barrel, while the...
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.67% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:51 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,665.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 459, 99.99% below its average volume of 5325069720.43. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
msn.com
Oil prices steady amid China demand revival, high U.S. inventories
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday as the prospect of higher fuel demand in China as it reopens post-COVID curbs was offset by fears that U.S. crude stocks hitting their highest for months may signal weakening demand in the world's no. 1 economy. Brent crude futures gained...
NASDAQ
METALS-Copper prices rise as Fed messaging weakens the dollar
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices moved higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cemented expectations that rapid interest rate rises will end soon, weakening the dollar and making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies. A rapid softening in the dollar USD= and hopes of revived...
via.news
IBOVESPA Bearish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.07% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,631.66. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.03% up from its 52-week low and 10.69% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
Copper Futures Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:51 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Copper (HG) is $4.07. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 83591, 99.99% below its average volume of 14898295886.72. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.92% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.92% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:10 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.13. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.115% up from its 52-week low and 7.63% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.65% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:13 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.241% up from its 52-week low and 10.99% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
via.news
Nikkei 225 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,486.41. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.36% up from its 52-week low and 5.94% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
CBOE Bearish By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.96% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.66. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.86% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.21 and 5.81% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.81.
via.news
Nikkei 225 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 9 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,786.23. Regarding Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.58% up from its 52-week low and 4.92% down from its 52-week high.
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Set For A Significant Weekly Gain As Russia Announces Production Cut
Oil prices spiked on Friday morning as Russia announced plans to cut its oil production by 500,000 bpd in March. The plans were a response, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, to western price caps. Crude oil prices were already set to end the week with an overall gain,...
investing.com
Gold and Silver to Head Lower, Crude Oil Trades Sideways
Gold bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart & then the weekly chart suggested the 3-month rally in Gold just ended. Silver huge bearish engulfing candle on the weekly chart is a sell signal as we take out all the candles for the 7 weeks last week. Crude Oil WTI...
via.news
EUR/CHF Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:06 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.868% up from its 52-week low and 6.814% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Thursday, 9 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,473.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.95% up from its 52-week low and 1.67%...
marketscreener.com
Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.19% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,367.11. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 46.38% up from its 52-week low and 14.7% down from its 52-week high.
