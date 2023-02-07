ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

klax-tv.com

Juveniles Arrested After Escaping From Local Facility

Alexandria, LA (02/09/2023) Alexandria Police locate and arrest four juvenile escapees from a local juvenile facility in Alexandria, LA. On February 7th, at approximately 09:30 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility located in the 6100 block of Bayou Rapides Road. Upon Officers arrival, the complainant stated one 14-year old, one 15-year old, and two 16-year old juveniles, all females, had walked away from the facility and could not be located. Officers began a search of the area but could not locate the missing juveniles.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

cenlanow.com

APSO deputy and store employees arrested on criminal charges

MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The preliminary investigation resulted...
MARKSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert

37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – A 37-year-old unrestrained Louisiana woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on LA 328 after the vehicle ran off the roadway, into a ditch, and struck a culvert.
KAPLAN, LA

