Duson Police searching for man wanted for burglary and theft
The Duson Police Department (DPD) is asking for help in locating a man wanted for burglary and theft.
klax-tv.com
Juveniles Arrested After Escaping From Local Facility
Alexandria, LA (02/09/2023) Alexandria Police locate and arrest four juvenile escapees from a local juvenile facility in Alexandria, LA. On February 7th, at approximately 09:30 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility located in the 6100 block of Bayou Rapides Road. Upon Officers arrival, the complainant stated one 14-year old, one 15-year old, and two 16-year old juveniles, all females, had walked away from the facility and could not be located. Officers began a search of the area but could not locate the missing juveniles.
kalb.com
4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
wbrz.com
Deputies found infant sleeping next to fentanyl during raid at Baton Rouge apartment; pair arrested
BATON ROUGE - A pair was booked for child cruelty after deputies found an infant sleeping just feet away from where a drug dealer was apparently cutting and packaging fentanyl. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies started investigating the accused dealer, 26-year-old Lamarcos Robinson, after he allegedly...
cenlanow.com
APSO deputy and store employees arrested on criminal charges
MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The preliminary investigation resulted...
Alleged repeat offender of hunting guide regulations arrested in Vermillion Parish
LDWF enforcement agents arrested a Kaplan man for alleged hunting guide violations in Vermillion Parish
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
Lafayette jury convicts man of first-degree robbery
A 12-person Lafayette jury has convicted a man of a 2021 first-degree robbery.
2 Students Charged in Bomb Threat at Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies say a student who wanted to skip class is responsible for a bomb threat that caused Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas to be evacuated last month. Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux broke the news on "Acadiana's Morning News" Thursday morning. The...
Acadia Parish law enforcement looking for attempted murder suspect
Law enforcement agencies in Acadia Parish are searching for a man wanted on attempted murder charges.
kalb.com
Autopsy report in for 17-year-old girl found dead at Paragon Resort, details not released
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Over six months following the death of a 17-year-old girl at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, News Channel 5 has learned that her autopsy report has been returned. However, Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle reported that since the investigation into her case is still...
State Police: Impairment Suspected after Kaplan, Louisiana Woman Dies in St. Martin Parish Crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police Troopers were called out to the scene of a crash on Louisiana Highway 328 that ultimately led to the death of a Kaplan woman. Louisiana State Police Spokesman for Troop I Trooper Thomas Gossen says that impairment is suspected in...
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
brproud.com
Pair of suspects accused of carjacking in downtown Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department says there was a carjacking near Spanish Town on Tuesday. Two suspects are accused of carjacking a woman around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Street, according to BRPD. The vehicle reportedly carjacked was a white Hyundai Sonata.
wbrz.com
Man arrested after trying to check daughter out of school, claims she was being 'jumped'
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for disrupting school operations after he showed "alarming" actions when he was told he could not check his daughter out of school when she said she was being "jumped." According to arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Donald Pierson, 35,...
37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert
37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – A 37-year-old unrestrained Louisiana woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on LA 328 after the vehicle ran off the roadway, into a ditch, and struck a culvert.
wbrz.com
Woman's home ransacked during police raid; officials question who should pay for costly repairs
BATON ROUGE - After a search warrant is performed by law enforcement, who should be responsible for the damage left behind?. Right now, property owners are left to pay the bill. This policy recently affected Erica Rayford. She and her husband were out of town on December 30. In the middle of her trip she looked at her phone and saw a sight like never before.
Opelousas man given two life sentences for 2016 slayings
The sentences were handed down today in the 2016 shooting deaths of Nakia Ramar Jr., 19 and Shawn Parish, 21.
Duson Police looking for man who stole tools, tires from local business
DUSON, La. (KLFY) Duson Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a burglary at local business. Police said on Sunday, Feb. 5 the suspect drove his 2000’s model GMC pickup to the business and allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and large tires. Hours prior to the burglary, police said, […]
Louisiana woman dead after vehicle crashes into ditch
A Kaplan woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a ditch and hit a culvert in Breaux Bridge.
