Mendocino County, CA

Willits News

Mendocino County jail bookings: Feb. 8, 2023

The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Octavio Ayala, 40, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. DUI: Cailyn M. Delgado, 24,...
MCSO: Ukiah man dies in Mendocino County Jail hours after arrest

A Ukiah man died in the Mendocino County Jail just a few hours after he was booked into the facility Tuesday, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, the 64-year-old man was “intoxicated” when he was booked at the jail around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 7, after having been arrested on suspicion of “possession of drug paraphernalia, refuse disposal in state water, and a violation of parole.” The man was reportedly on parole for “failure to register as a Sex Registrant.”
