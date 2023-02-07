Read full article on original website
An evening of poetry, a benefit for the Cancer Resource Centers of Mendocino County
Everyone is invited to attend an evening of poetry on Friday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the Grace Hudson Museum, 431 S. Main St., Ukiah. Featured will be highly renowned Mendocino County poets: Devreaux Baker, Linda Noel and Theresa Whitehill. All three of these poets have published widely and have...
Looking About in Mendocino County: Business steps in to support VFW
Ukiah area Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1900 (VFW) have been sponsoring a monthly breakfast fundraiser for decades. The next one is Saturday, Feb. 11, 8-11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall at 293 Seminary Ave., Ukiah. The big news for this breakfast is Earl Chavez, of Big Earl’s BBQ &...
Mendocino County jail bookings: Feb. 8, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Octavio Ayala, 40, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. DUI: Cailyn M. Delgado, 24,...
MCSO: Ukiah man dies in Mendocino County Jail hours after arrest
A Ukiah man died in the Mendocino County Jail just a few hours after he was booked into the facility Tuesday, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, the 64-year-old man was “intoxicated” when he was booked at the jail around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 7, after having been arrested on suspicion of “possession of drug paraphernalia, refuse disposal in state water, and a violation of parole.” The man was reportedly on parole for “failure to register as a Sex Registrant.”
Ukiah man found not guilty of DUI after being caught cheating on wife, DA reports
A Ukiah man was found not guilty of driving under the influence recently due to him needing to flee the scene after his wife caught him cheating with another woman, the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office reported. According to the office of DA David Eyster, a Mendocino County Superior...
