Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Palladium Futures Drops By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,629.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1416, 99.99% below its average volume of 5308859464.47. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 31.95% in 21 sessions from $0.34 at 2023-01-09, to $0.23 at 10:29 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.67% to $12,032.64, following the last session’s upward trend.
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
Tech stocks have come back with a 'vengeance' - and the rally in equities suggests a bull market has dawned, says Fundstrat's Mark Newton
The stock market rally will continue as tech stocks have made a strong comeback, according to Fundstrat's Mark Newton. "We do see signs of technology coming back with a vengeance in the last couple of weeks," he said. So far in 2023, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 have rallied...
via.news
Coffee Futures Is 23% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 23.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 9 February, Coffee (KC) is $176.25. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 932, 95.01% below its average volume of 18699.7. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,493.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.27% up from its 52-week low and 1.41%...
via.news
Criteo Stock Went Up By Over 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) jumped by a staggering 31.03% in 21 sessions from $27.75 at 2023-01-10, to $36.36 at 11:43 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Criteo’s...
via.news
Platinum Futures Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Platinum (PL) is $981.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1092, 99.99% below its average volume of 11405856921.87. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 12.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 9 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $12,037.94. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1026400000, 83.38% below its average volume of 6178968178.01. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
IBOVESPA Bearish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.07% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,631.66. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.03% up from its 52-week low and 10.69% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.19% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,367.11. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 46.38% up from its 52-week low and 14.7% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.65% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:13 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.241% up from its 52-week low and 10.99% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9.82% to $5.88 at 14:29 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.33% to $11,870.94, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news
Tattooed Chef Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) slid by a staggering 17.58% in 5 sessions from $1.65 to $1.36 at 11:23 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.29% to $11,957.53, following the last session’s upward trend. Tattooed Chef’s...
via.news
Nikkei 225 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.87% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,497.73. Regarding Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.41% up from its 52-week low and 5.9% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Zoom Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) rose 9.25% to $84.20 at 12:59 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.41% to $11,936.61, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
Business Insider
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
via.news
CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.43 and 0.6% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.99.
investing.com
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
Comments / 0