Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
NYS announces $100 million to repave roads impacted by extreme weather
Investment funds repaving work at 64 project locations across state. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced $100 million in state funding has been released to support the renewal of roadways impacted by extreme weather. The funding supports repaving projects at 64 locations, totaling almost 520 lane miles of pavement, and “complements the record level of investment in infrastructure across New York state.”
Lake Effect Snow Disaster For Western New York Looming?
It has been a wild weather season here in Western New York over the past several months and we could still be in for a wild ride. As we brace for below-average temperatures in February and March, there is one major issue that is sitting out there that could spell disaster for Western New York.
America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close
A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
Lake Erie ice update for Feb. 8
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prior to early February, the most ice that had been measured on Lake Erie occurred after the Christmas Blizzard in Buffalo. Ice coverage had been at a steady decline since, until the first weekend in February brought bitterly cold temperatures. Lake Erie's ice concentration peaked after...
Good News If You Drive On Transit Road
The winter is here and typically, that means that we don't see too many road construction projects in the Western New York area. But this winter has been different. The temperatures have been warm enough and with many dry days, crews are catching up on other projects in between snow storms.
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
Lee Zeldin, former GOP candidate for governor, is not ruling out a new run for office
The Republican candidate for governor in 2022, who lost to Gov. Kathy Hochul in November, spoke Monday at the annual meeting of the state's Conservative Party. He offered a critique of how the new governor has conducted herself so far and mused on his own possible future plans to run for elected office again.
Niagara professor, Grand Island resident set to appear on Jeopardy!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara professor is set to appear on Jeopardy! later this week. Dr. Carolyn Shivers is set to compete to be the next champion. She is an associate professor in Niagara’s psychology department, having joined last fall. She has made it her mission to learn more about people with disabilities and […]
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
wnypapers.com
Parachute Credit Counseling receives grant from Community Service Society to join EDCAP network
Parachute Credit Counseling – formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) – is now offering free student loan counseling throughout the eight counties of Western New York. It stated, “Right now, the national total student loan debt (including federal and private loans) sits at $1.75 trillion.”
Local leaders react to Pres. Biden's State of the Union address
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Leaders in New York responded to Pres. Joe Biden's State of the State address on Tuesday. "The State of the Union is strong, thanks to the leadership of President Biden and the hard work of New Yorkers in Congress like Leader Schumer and Leader Jeffries. "In...
Get ready for the lights AND heat to go out
Québec last week avoided a blackout, despite the frigid Arctic cold snap, by importing electricity from New York. But it may be out of luck next time, along with the Empire State itself, thanks to the green rush to kill reliable sources of power. Cuomo-Hochul policies under the Climate Leadership and Protection Act, enforced by the state Climate Action Council, mandate that 70% of New York’s power come from renewables by 2030 and 100% by 2040. As a result, New York’s rapidly losing reliable carbon-based generating capacity — which leaves insufficient backup for when solar or wind plants can’t deliver....
Wanted: Operating engineer apprentices; here are the eligibility requirements
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) for Operating Engineers, Local Union 15, will be recruiting apprentices in March. The New York State Department of Labor announced on Monday that the recruiting period will be between March 6 and March 17, 2023 for five operating engineer (heavy equipment) apprentices.
The Most Romantic Buffalo Restaurant Makes Top 100 List
This was voted the most romantic restaurant in Western New York? What is the best restaurant in Buffalo for Valentine's Day? This is it. The most romantic restaurant in Western New York is getting some accolades this week ahead of Valentine's Day. There is a list of the most 100 romantic restaurants in the United States and the Buffalo area has actually TWO representatives on the list.
Woman dead after fire on Maxon Road in Bennington
One woman is dead following a house fire at 1291 Maxon Road in the Town of Bennington Tuesday morning.
Amid the teacher shortage, Black men educators are also falling short
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every day principal Robert Baxter goes to work at Health Sciences Charter School and addresses his students; he finds a better way to be a mentor. "As an educator, you got to think of the perspective of a young black male going through the school system," says Baxter.
Wyoming County tractor-trailer collision leaves one dead
A Wednesday afternoon motor vehicle accident has left one dead, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office announced.
wnypapers.com
WNY bands together to save more women from heart disease and stroke
American Heart Association’s signature Go Red for Women luncheon raises funds and spotlights bystander CPR inequities. About 200 people decked out from head to toe in red gathered Tuesday at the Reikart House in Amherst for Buffalo’s annual Go Red for Women luncheon to raise awareness and help fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of more women than all forms of cancer combined.
Jessie Pegula provides update on mom's health
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessie Pegula is opening up about what happened to her mom, Kim. Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, suffered a cardiac arrest in her Florida home last June. In a letter written on the Players' Tribune, Jessie Pegula details the events of...
