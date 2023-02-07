ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Planned power outage scheduled for Clearfield County

By Rebecca Parsons
 2 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Penelec has announced that their is a scheduled power outage planned and many Clearfield residents will be affected.

The outage will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. During the outage equipment upgrades will take place to enhance reliability.

They also announced that there may be another planned outage on Monday, Feb. 13.

Windmill Superloads update for Clearfield County

Impacted areas include multiple streets and roads parallel/ adjacent to:

  • Park Avenue
  • Richard
  • Cumberland
  • Chester
  • S 5th
  • S 6th Steets
  • Cambria Drive
  • Krebs Highway
  • Park Avenue Ext.
  • Ogden Avenue in Clearfield

Any senior who may be impacted and need a place to go are welcome to visit the Clearfield County Agency on Aging Senior Center (103 N Front Street) or the Dimeling Senior Residence.

Seniors who need a meal can call the agency at (814) 765-2696 to have a meal delivered to the center.

Other who may be impacted by the power outage may visit the Clearfield Fire Hall on Cherry Street. You can call (814) – 765 – 7817 to make arrangements.

