MLB news: Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins
As the start of the 2023 World Baseball Classic draws ever closer, there is plenty of MLB news surrounding how the rosters are going to shape up, including notes from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins on that topic. Also, one Boston Red Sox player sounds like he is ready to prove the doubters wrong in 2023.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals-Kansas City Royals trade, Shohei Ohtani
As we count down to the moment when the World Baseball Classic rosters are announced (Thursday at 6 p.m. Eastern time on MLB Network), let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news, including a trade involving the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals as well as the latest rumor buzz surrounding Shohei Ohtani.
Detroit Pistons: This player has likely played his final game in Detroit
The Detroit Pistons started the trade season as one of the hottest names in the league, but trade rumors have since cooled around players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. That doesn’t mean that some team won’t come out of nowhere with an offer big enough to entice the Detroit Pistons, but it will take a big return, as the Pistons hope to be “great next year” and will need some impact veterans to do it.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager
Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former Michigan Basketball Star
A former Michigan college basketball player has passed away. Demetrius Calip, who was a key cog in Michigan winning the national title in 1989, has died. He was 53 years old. "He was the perfect example of a great Dad and I can only be grateful and happy,” Calip II (Calip's son) shared on ...
Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver’s worst move in Detroit
Even though it hasn’t translated to wins, most would agree that Troy Weaver’s time as GM of the Detroit Pistons has been a success so far. He took over a team with little talent, no assets and a bloated payroll, and though they are still horrible, there are signs of relief on the horizon. He hopefully has his franchise player in Cade Cunningham, has exciting pieces in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren and players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, who should at least be rotation players in the NBA for a long time (though the book is still out on that one).
Ex-Tigers Star Southpaw Would Be Perfect Addition To Red Sox's Bullpen
Could the Boston Red Sox have the best bullpen in Major League Baseball by making one more splash with spring training right around the corner?. Thanks to a complete overhaul by Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the club boasts Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Richard Bleier, John Schreiber and Tanner Houck at the back of the bullpen. All five could be described as legitimate high-leverage relievers.
Lions RB Jamaal Williams makes guarantee for 2023 season
Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that D'Andre Swift would be the leading rusher for the Detroit Lions. But, when Swift was injured, it was Jamaal Williams who stepped in and took over as the starter and to say he did a great job would be a severe understatement. Not only did Williams rush for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, but he also broke Barry Sanders‘ single-season record for most touchdowns scored in a season. Now, with Williams set to become an unrestricted free agent, the question is, will he re-sign with Detroit?
Detroit Tigers have eight players slated for 2023 World Baseball Classic
The Detroit Tigers will be represented by eight players in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The official rosters for the fifth-ever international baseball tournament were released Thursday night. The WBC should have taken place in 2021, but it was canceled and rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This time around, the tournament has been expanded from 16 to 20 teams.
Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions
Former Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett appears to be moving up in the world of coaching. The former Buckeyes star is being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach by the Detroit Lions. Barrett spent last season with the Lions as an offensive assistant, and apparently impressed enough to warrant the promotion. The #Lions have hired former... The post Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers News: Coaching Roster for Minor League Teams Announced
The press release detailed the various managers, coaches, and trainers for each team.
Detroit Tigers fan with more than 1,200 signed baseballs searching for a way to share his collection
ADA, MI – In the wee hours of a November morning, Steve Nagengast was a bundle of nerves in front of his computer. Entrenched in an all-night bidding war for a piece of baseball history, the West Michigan resident postponed sleep and watched the seconds tick by until the auction’s 30-minute timer expired with his $10,500 offer at the top of the list.
This Day in MLB History: February 8
1940 - The St. Louis Browns purchase Elden Auker from the Boston Red Sox. Auker will become the ace of the Browns’ pitching staff winning 44 games over the next three seasons. 1941 - The Detroit Tigers release future Hall of Fame outfielder Earl Averill. Averill will later sign...
Rays upgrade historic St. Pete High School baseball field for spring training
And with the team came a major facility upgrade for free. New grass, dirt, pitching mound, bullpens, batter's boxes, bases and batting cage. It was the ultimate home run.
Looking at where former LSU Tigers are spending spring training
As college baseball season nears, major league teams are gearing up for the start of spring training. With most rosters being set as teams get ready to head to Florida and Arizona, nearly twenty former Tigers are currently slated to be in big league camp. Remember, this list can vary and names could be added as teams look to fill out their spring training rosters. Today we take a look at who’s going where for camp.
What it will cost Detroit Lions to keep Jeff Okudah for 5th-year option
When the Detroit Lions selected Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick, the hope was that he would come into the league and quickly become one of the top shutdown cornerbacks in the NFL. Unfortunately, Okudah has dealt with injuries, and he still has not played a full season in the pros. Though Okudah did play well for part of the 2022 season, he struggled down the stretch, and it will be interesting to see if Detroit picks up his 5th-year extension.
Tuesday Tigers links: Bally Sports announces Grapefruit League broadcast schedule
Monday was the Detroit Tigers’ Truck Day, a far more consistent predictor of spring than a certain groundhog, and so we’re in the final approach to pitchers and catchers reporting to camp. Whatever comes for the Tigers this year, and expectations seem be extremely low, major league baseball is finally about to gear up for a new season.
How the Kevin Durant trade affects the Detroit Pistons
The NBA trade deadline is just hours away but we’ve already seen a trade that will affect the Detroit Pistons along with just about every team in the NBA. Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns in a move that will have some ripple effects at the trade deadline and beyond.
