Bonnie Vince
2d ago
And they get FREE meds to save their lives. Wouldn't it be cool if cancer patients could? They want to live too and it wasn't their choice to get cancer 😢
Linda
2d ago
until you experience addiction you have no right to make such a clueless comment
Related
wrfalp.com
NYS Police Say Heroin Overdoses On Rise in WNY
Heroin overdoses are on the increase in Western New York. New York State Police said from January 27 to February 7, 2023, there were 94 overdoses reported including six deaths. In Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties there were 20 overdoses and 3 deaths. Police said Naloxone, also known as Narcan,...
ECSO: fentanyl, cocaine seized in drug bust
Two people have been arrested and are facing charges after the Erie County Sheriff's Office say they seized three and a half kilos of cocaine and five ounces of fentanyl.
More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
informnny.com
Lethal strand of heroin leading to dozens of overdoses in WNY, some fatal
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Heroin overdoses are on the rise in Western New York, according to New York State police, who say “a more lethal strand” of the drug is going around. They say that over 12 days, 94 overdoses, six of which were fatal, were reported...
Jamestown man involved in two fatal crashes remanded, awaits trial
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was charged with striking and killing a 15-year-old girl in a hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve 2021 and again for his involvement in a second fatal collision on Dec. 5, 2022, has been remanded without bail to the custody of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, per the Chautauqua […]
Two arrested, arraigned following joint narcotics investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officials, including Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, FBI Buffalo representatives, DHS HSI representatives, Buffalo Police, and the Erie County District Attorney’s office spoke Thursday on recent arrests made related to drug trafficking and weapons charges. A replay of the press conference can be seen above. According to authorities, two […]
Burglary in Salamanca leads to lengthy police pursuit that ends in West Seneca
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made following a burglary in Salamanca that led to a police pursuit that ended in West Seneca.
NewsChannel 36
Calls for opioid overdose awareness in Steuben following data release
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County released opioid overdose data for the last two years and numbers are trending in the wrong direction. To help combat this issue Steuben County officials are trying to get the word out that this is a real local problem. “Time is of the essence...
Man arrested after allegedly driving drunk to DWI impact meeting
TOWN OF POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 67-year-old Dunkirk man is facing DWI charges after allegedly driving, while intoxicated, to an impaired driving victim impact panel, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office. Paul Dietzen was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a more than .08 blood alcohol content. On Wednesday, deputies were […]
Man killed in Wyoming County fatal tractor-trailer crash
WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead following a fatal motor vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Feb. 8, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Wyoming County deputies responded to the scene of Route 78 and Hermitage Road where, they say, a serious motor vehicle accident had occurred. After […]
wesb.com
Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase
Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
Missing: Why are there so many cases in Western New York?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police agencies have a lot of numbers, but behind every number is a person and a story. When it's a missing person, particularly a child, the story can be complicated. New York State Police Troop A, which covers the eight counties of Western New York, had...
Two Niagara County men sentenced in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run
Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Wednesday that two Niagara County men were sentenced for their roles in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Recruitment Data Misrepresented By Mayor
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — As the Jamestown Police Department struggles to hire new officers, city hall is taking flak over misrepresented recruitment data. A Jamestown resident is raising concerns about statements Mayor Eddie Sundquist made during his state of the city address last week. In the annual speech, the Mayor touted several accomplishments including the addition of new policing roles.
NewsChannel 36
Schuyler County Man Arrested After Investigation Into Stolen Car
CATON, N.Y. (WENY) - A Schuyler County man was arrested Thursday after a two month investigation into a reported stolen car in Steuben County. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 27 year old Nicholas Ingersoll of Beaver Dams was charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, and making a false written statement.
wnynewsnow.com
30-Year-Old Woman Charged With Arson Following Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 30-year-old woman faces arson and burglary charges following a garage fire on Jamestown’s westside Thursday. Around 3 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on scene, they spotted...
Hamburg man in serious condition after Thursday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest after a shooting left a man in serious condition Thursday morning, according to a city spokesperson. 35-year-old Salvatore Rizzo of Buffalo was arrested Thursday evening and charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree. At approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to the […]
Woman dead after fire on Maxon Road in Bennington
One woman is dead following a house fire at 1291 Maxon Road in the Town of Bennington Tuesday morning.
20-year-old man indicted in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to the death of two people back in March of 2022. Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after two passengers in his vehicle died after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster. The two counts are felonies.
Police investigate theft from Tioga County camp
Sullivan Township, Pa. — Thieves targeted a vacant lot on the 2000 block of Welch Mountain Road in Tioga County sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29, according to PA State Police at Mansfield. The victim, a 58-year-old Mansfield resident, said approximately $4,000 worth of property was stolen. Police listed the items as follows: Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP-Mansfield at 570-662-2151, referencing case no. PA 2023-123959.
