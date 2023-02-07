ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Premiere Sneak Peek: Katie Maloney Reveals How Many People She’s Hooked Up With Amid Tom Schwartz Divorce

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUxNR_0kfXKQm700
Katie Maloney Courtesy of NBC

A summer of single Katie and Lala! Katie Maloney attempts to play wingwoman for Lala Kent in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, February 8, premiere of Vanderpump Rules — but not before revealing new details of her own love life amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz .

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History

Read article

“The only thing is that, like, Tom’s here,” Katie, 36, tells Lala’s friend Logan in the clip, which was captured at a group outing. “Thus far, he hasn’t been around for most of my happenings.”

Katie and Tom, 40, announced their split in February 2022, five months before the cameras started rolling again.

“I’ve made out with, like, three people and then done the full deed with, like, two,” Katie says in a confessional. “I’m not out there, like, whoring it up. Can I even say that word — whore? Am I gonna get canceled?”

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host subsequently spots a guy in the crowd that she thinks would be Lala’s type. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder called off her engagement to Randall Emmett in October 2021.

“I feel like I’m gonna throw up!” Lala says after admitting the man in question was “pretty fine.”

In an interview, Lala explains: “This is the first time in my life I have been single and sober. The thought of just, like, meeting a guy and being like, ‘We’re gonna do this.’ I don’t have anything to kind of, like, lube me up. I mean, I guess down there I have a lot of s—t to lube me up, but, like, it really freaks me out.”

Katie Maloney Details Timeline of Tom Schwartz Split: ‘I Was Dying Inside’

Read article

After Logan and Katie make the introduction, Lala — who stopped drinking in October 2018 — admits she’s just looking for a “one-nighter” when the guy says Lala, 31, is “inside [his] age bracket.”

“Maybe tonight,” he responds.

When she notes that she has “her kid tonight” — Lala shares daughter Ocean, 23 months, with Randall — he says, “We’ll be quiet.”

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Ups and Downs Over the Years: A Timeline

Read article

The former SUR hostess has been candid about her fears of dating again following her messy split, but that hasn’t stopped her from having the “best sex” of her life.

“Compared to my old relationship that was not hard to do,” she quipped to Us at BravoCon in October 2022. “Oh, this shade! I can’t stop. I haven’t conquered the art of being quiet.”

As for what will play out on the season, Lala noted: “You won’t see me, like, dating, but you’ll see the dude who I hooked up [with]. [He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship. Which was very weird. I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird.’”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on Wednesday, February 8, at 9 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Throws Shade at Tom Schwartz for Having ‘No Regrets’ About Raquel Leviss Hookup

Putting him on blast. Katie Maloney had a very public response after Tom Schwartz defended his decision to hook up with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. Katie, 36, took to social media on Thursday, February 9, to share a screenshot of Tom's comments about her. "I'm firmly on #TeamKatieMaloney this season of #PumpRules, but […]
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

Love Is Blind’s Nancy Rodriguez Reveals She Is No Longer Friends With Ex-Fiance Bartise Bowden

A clean break. After their Love Is Blind season 3 split, Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden attempted to remain platonic pals — to no avail. “We made it very clear that we were romantically done,” Nancy, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the release of Netflix’s Love Is Blind: After The Altar, which dropped on Friday, February 10. “And […]
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

Alexa PenaVega Reveals How Leaving Her Family at Home Helped Her to ‘Dive’ Into Filming Hallmark’s ‘A Paris Proposal’

Switching it up! Alexa PenaVega revealed how working away from her family actually helped her transform into her A Paris Proposal character — despite missing them. “What was really cool about this specific project … I left my family to go make this movie. And I never do that,” PenaVega, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly […]
FLORIDA STATE
Us Weekly

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Why Mila Kunis Won’t Let Him Cook Anymore as He and Reese Witherspoon Discuss Worst 1st Date Foods: Watch

Your Place or Mine? Whatever Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon choose — the two star opposite each other in the new rom-com — they certainly won’t be headed to the That ‘70s Show alum’s house. In Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at the costars’ “Tiny Talk” video for Tastemade, Kutcher, 45, revealed that wife Mila […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Us Weekly

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henry Pinault’s Relationship Timeline

Opposites attract! Salma Hayek and husband François-Henry Pinault may seem like an unusual pair — but the couple have proven that they’re meant to be. The two reportedly met sometime in 2006. While the Magic Mike's Last Dance actress has remained tight-lipped about how she came to know the Kering CEO, she has teased that […]
Us Weekly

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Slam Reports of Staged Intervention Amid Concern for Singer’s Wellness: ‘Sick to My Stomach’

Speaking out. Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari are setting the record straight amid rumors that an intervention was staged for the singer's well-being. The 41-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Thursday, February 9, to address the speculation after multiple outlets reported that friends and family were growing concerned over Spears' mental health. Spears […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Expecting Her 2nd Child With ASAP Rocky

Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock Another one! Rihanna is expecting her second baby with ASAP Rocky after hinting at the pregnancy during her performance at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. Rihanna, 34, unveiled a baby bump while performing at the Halftime Show in State Farm Stadium, which marked her first live performance in six years. She was […]
Us Weekly

Roseanne Barr ‘Can’t Bear’ to Watch ‘The Conners’ After Exit: ‘Didn’t Faze Them to Murder My Character’

After The Conners killed off Roseanne Barr’s eponymous character in 2018, the comedian is not interested in watching the sitcom. “I just can’t bear it, so I don’t,” Barr, 70, told The Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Thursday, February 9. “When they killed my character off, that was a message to me, knowing that I’m mentally […]
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

‘Not Dead Yet’ Star Hannah Simone: Inside a Day in My Life

New Girl no more! Hannah Simone is back with a brand-new series — but she always makes time in her busy schedule to reconnect with her former castmates. The ABC star — whose new sitcom, Not Dead Yet, premiered on Wednesday, February 8 — exclusively gave Us Weekly the inside scoop on her daily routine, […]
Us Weekly

Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Split Speculation, Deletes Photos With Rapper Despite Engagement

One year after Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged, the Jennifer’s Body actress has shared a cryptic message that has Us wondering if the pair split. “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath, “ Fox, 36, captioned a Sunday, February 12, Instagram post, quoting Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” lyrics, and sharing […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

291K+
Followers
28K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy