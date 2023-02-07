ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
myhits106.com

Cowgirl BBall Wins Over UT

The Wyoming Cowgirls put together a complete defensive effort Thursday night inside the Arena-Auditorium, defeating Utah State, 70-48. The 48 points allowed are tied for the fewest given up this season against a Mountain West opponent for the Cowgirls. Wyoming came out firing, scoring the first eight points of the...
LARAMIE, WY
myhits106.com

Cowgirls Tennis Drop A Match In Mississippi

The Wyoming Cowgirls lost a neutral-site matchup to West Alabama Thursday afternoon to open the first of three matches played in McComb, Mississippi. The Cowgirls dropped the contest, 4-3. The doubles point proved to be the difference in the match as West Alabama won 6-3 at both the No. 1...
LARAMIE, WY
myhits106.com

Ivinson Creates Support For Clinicla Education In New Program

Launched this February, Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s new Classroom to Career program offers financial assistance to eligible students in the final year of their clinical program. The program aims to recruit critical-to-fill positions in the healthcare industry by asking students awarded education support to commit to employment with Ivinson upon graduation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy