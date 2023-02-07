Read full article on original website
Cowgirl BBall Wins Over UT
The Wyoming Cowgirls put together a complete defensive effort Thursday night inside the Arena-Auditorium, defeating Utah State, 70-48. The 48 points allowed are tied for the fewest given up this season against a Mountain West opponent for the Cowgirls. Wyoming came out firing, scoring the first eight points of the...
BREAKING: Three Pac-12 Transfers no longer with Wyoming Basketball Program
LARAMIE -- Three players -- all transfers from the Pac-12 Conference -- are no longer members of the Wyoming basketball program, multiple sources have told 7220sports.com. Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman left the team Tuesday, according to one source with direct knowledge of the situation. The university confirmed...
Cowgirls Tennis Drop A Match In Mississippi
The Wyoming Cowgirls lost a neutral-site matchup to West Alabama Thursday afternoon to open the first of three matches played in McComb, Mississippi. The Cowgirls dropped the contest, 4-3. The doubles point proved to be the difference in the match as West Alabama won 6-3 at both the No. 1...
Ivinson Creates Support For Clinicla Education In New Program
Launched this February, Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s new Classroom to Career program offers financial assistance to eligible students in the final year of their clinical program. The program aims to recruit critical-to-fill positions in the healthcare industry by asking students awarded education support to commit to employment with Ivinson upon graduation.
City Of Laramie Seeks Commissioners For Urban Renewal Agency
The City Of Laramie is searching for 5 commissions for the Urban Renewal Agency. See the 2 flyers below for more details.
Community Connections: Laramie Police Chief Brian Browne
Laramie’s new police chief, Brian Browne was in studio on Feb. 9th to talk to Shawn Faxon about hiring new officers and other happenings with the police department. Listen to the interview below.
