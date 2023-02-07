ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTEM NewsRadio

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Love Locks in Texas

Where to continue the love lock tradition for Valentine’s Day. Love locks cover the fence around Prada Marfa, the sculptural art installation outside of Valentine in West Texas. Lovers have attached hundreds of padlocks to the heavy iron fence separating the livestock from the tourists. Etched with the couples'...
amtrib.com

Gardener’s mailbag: Will I lose my live oak?

Dear Neil: Our live oak was hurt really badly by the extreme cold two years ago this month. Then it had ice on it recently, and now it looks like the trunk, which had lost chunks of bark already, has cracked. Are we going to lose it for good? It is about 20 years old.
travelawaits.com

7 Texas College Towns Perfect For A Weekend Getaway

Sports in Texas are huge. There’s nothing more fun than a Saturday college football game against rivals to bring you back to your old cheerleading days, but that’s not all these towns have to offer. Whether you’re visiting to help your student find their college home, looking for the youthful vibe in a city, or exploring presidential libraries on college campuses, Texas has its share of unique college towns. Here are seven Texas college towns that make for a perfect weekend getaway.
Majic 93.3

Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
OnlyInYourState

This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998

If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
KTSA

San Antonio resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is shaping up to be a big week for the Texas Lottery with multiple million-dollar-winners already announced in the San Antonio area. On Thursday, the Texas Lottery announced a $1 million dollar prize claimed by someone living in San Antonio. The anonymous winner won the top prize offered in the scratch game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was bought at South Park Mall and it was the fourth out of eight top prizes offered in that game.
B106

5 Naughty Sounding Town Names In Texas!

Have you ever met a fellow Texan for the first time and in casual conversation the topic of where you are both from comes up? Ever been caught off guard by the name of their city and think to yourself, 'what did he/she just say to me?' Just me? Surely not. I met someone from Dickens, TX the other day and my inner 14-year-old boy thought wow, that sounds naughty.
Narcity USA

A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game

With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
