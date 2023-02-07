ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Scientists Discover Hidden Zone of Earth 100 Miles Beneath Surface

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a hidden layer of partly molten rock located about 100 miles under Earth’s surface that may resolve long-standing mysteries about the movements of tectonic plates, reports a new study. Previous studies have revealed...
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Pinpoint The Mysterious 'Engine' of a Super-Powerful Intergalactic Light

A bright infrared light blazing from two galaxies in the process of merging has just been yanked out of hiding. Using the JWST, astronomers have pinpointed the exact location of the light, behind a thick wall of dust obscuring it in other wavelengths. Whatever is producing the light is yet unknown, but narrowing down where it is will help figure out what it is, and how it shines so much more brightly than expected.
Digital Trends

NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock

While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
Phys.org

Past records help to predict different effects of future climate change on land and sea

Ongoing climate change driven by greenhouse gas emissions is often discussed in terms of global average warming. For example, the landmark Paris Agreement seeks to limit global warming to 1.5 ⁰C, relative to pre-industrial levels. However, the extent of future warming will not be the same throughout the planet. One of the clearest regional differences in climate change is the faster warming over land than sea. This "terrestrial amplification" of future warming has real-world implications for understanding and dealing with climate change.
The Atlantic

The Most Mysterious Part of the Moon Isn’t Where You Think

The far side of the moon has a certain mystique about it. It’s eternally out of view, never facing the Earth—which has earned it a misleading nickname, “the dark side,” as if sunlight never reaches its surface (it does). It’s the section of the moon we’ll never see for ourselves, not unless we hop on a spaceship and fly over there.But the really mysterious parts of the moon aren’t on the far side. They’re at the poles, where the sun always hovers near the horizon. The lighting conditions create special circumstances: Hundreds of craters at the north and south poles...
CNET

NASA Finds Surprise Evidence of Ancient Water Ripples on Mars

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Curiosity rover has logged over a decade in the Gale Crater on Mars. It's a veteran of the red planet, but Mars still has some surprises in store, like an ancient lake bed in an unexpected place.
Futurism

Scientists Find Nearby Planet the Same Size of Earth, Plan to Search It for Life

A team of astronomers has discovered a highly intriguing rocky planet orbiting in the habitable zone of a nearby star. Since it orbits its star at a distance where liquid water can exist, the scientists say they're excited to probe the Earth-like planet for signs of extraterrestrial life. Out of...
Gizmodo

Secret Russian Satellite Breaks Apart for Second Time, Spawning Debris Cloud

A mysterious Russian satellite that launched to space in 2014 has experienced its second breakup event. The cause of Kosmos-2499’s demise is unknown, and we may never find out the truth, given the satellite’s veiled and suspicious history. The U.S. Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron confirmed the...
scitechdaily.com

James Webb Space Telescope Detects Asteroid the Size of Rome’s Colosseum

The object belongs to the poorly known sub-kilometer category of asteroids in the main belt. An asteroid roughly the size of Rome’s Colosseum — between 300 to 650 feet (100 to 200 meters) in length — has been detected by an international team of European astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. The object, shown in this artist’s conception, is likely the smallest observed to date by Webb.
CALIFORNIA STATE

