Read full article on original website
Related
Out-Of-This-World Hubble Video Reveals A Black Hole Devouring A Star
Have you ever wanted to know what it looks like when a black hole eats a star? Well, look no further. Thanks to NASA’s incredible Hubble Space Telescope, there’s a video of a black hole doing exactly that. On Jan. 12, 2023, NASA shared a video and images...
NASA just found a planet almost the size of Earth and it's in the habitable zone of a star
The planet TOI 700 e, about 100 light-years away, is in the "Goldilocks zone" for life, is probably rocky and is about 95% the size of Earth.
Scientists in Canada detected an 8 billion-year-old radio signal in a distant galaxy
Scientists have detected a record-breaking radio signal from atomic hydrogen in a very distant galaxy. The galaxy that the signal originated from is believed to have come from a galaxy at redshift z=1.29. Because of the galaxy’s immense distance, the emission line had shifted to a 48 cm line from the 21 cm line they had expected.
Scientists Discover Hidden Zone of Earth 100 Miles Beneath Surface
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a hidden layer of partly molten rock located about 100 miles under Earth’s surface that may resolve long-standing mysteries about the movements of tectonic plates, reports a new study. Previous studies have revealed...
Astronomers Pinpoint The Mysterious 'Engine' of a Super-Powerful Intergalactic Light
A bright infrared light blazing from two galaxies in the process of merging has just been yanked out of hiding. Using the JWST, astronomers have pinpointed the exact location of the light, behind a thick wall of dust obscuring it in other wavelengths. Whatever is producing the light is yet unknown, but narrowing down where it is will help figure out what it is, and how it shines so much more brightly than expected.
Digital Trends
NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock
While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
Good News Network
Hubble Captures Rare Event: Star Eaten By a Black Hole 300 Million Light Years Away (LOOK)
Black holes are gatherers, not hunters. They lie in wait until a hapless star wanders by. When the star gets close enough, the black hole’s gravitational grasp violently rips it apart and sloppily devours its gasses while belching out intense radiation. Now, astronomers using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope have...
University of Arizona astronomers 'spot a bear' on Mars
Astronomers at the University of Arizona recently caught a glimpse of Mars at the perfect angle looking like a bear's face.
A truck-sized asteroid will pass very close to Earth tonight
Our planet is set for a close encounter with an asteroid that was discovered on January 21 of this year. Designated 2023 BU, the asteroid will zoom over the southern tip of South America at about 4:27 pm (PST) or 7:27 EST, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a press release.
Neil deGrasse Tyson says James Webb Space Telescope is window to universe 'never before achieved'
Neil deGrasse Tyson said that the James Webb Space Telescope has given scientists new abilities, including a means to look at the universe in a new way.
Green comet, visible in the night sky for first time since Stone Age, makes its closest pass by Earth
A green-hued comet has made its closest approach to Earth, wowing night sky watchers in the Northern Hemisphere who caught a glimpse of the icy celestial object as it passed through our cosmic neighborhood.
Phys.org
Past records help to predict different effects of future climate change on land and sea
Ongoing climate change driven by greenhouse gas emissions is often discussed in terms of global average warming. For example, the landmark Paris Agreement seeks to limit global warming to 1.5 ⁰C, relative to pre-industrial levels. However, the extent of future warming will not be the same throughout the planet. One of the clearest regional differences in climate change is the faster warming over land than sea. This "terrestrial amplification" of future warming has real-world implications for understanding and dealing with climate change.
Astronomers discovered breakthrough ring system in our Solar System
Astronomers from the University of Sheffield discovered a new ring system around a dwarf planet on the edge of the Solar System, according to a press release. The discovery calls into question current theories about how ring systems are formed since the ring system orbits much further out than is typical for other ring systems.
The Most Mysterious Part of the Moon Isn’t Where You Think
The far side of the moon has a certain mystique about it. It’s eternally out of view, never facing the Earth—which has earned it a misleading nickname, “the dark side,” as if sunlight never reaches its surface (it does). It’s the section of the moon we’ll never see for ourselves, not unless we hop on a spaceship and fly over there.But the really mysterious parts of the moon aren’t on the far side. They’re at the poles, where the sun always hovers near the horizon. The lighting conditions create special circumstances: Hundreds of craters at the north and south poles...
CNET
NASA Finds Surprise Evidence of Ancient Water Ripples on Mars
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Curiosity rover has logged over a decade in the Gale Crater on Mars. It's a veteran of the red planet, but Mars still has some surprises in store, like an ancient lake bed in an unexpected place.
James Webb Space Telescope pushed past its limits to observe DART asteroid crash
The James Webb Space Telescope had to perform outside of its design limits to observe the collision of NASA's DART probe with asteroid moonlet Dimorphos in September last year, NASA has revealed
Futurism
Scientists Find Nearby Planet the Same Size of Earth, Plan to Search It for Life
A team of astronomers has discovered a highly intriguing rocky planet orbiting in the habitable zone of a nearby star. Since it orbits its star at a distance where liquid water can exist, the scientists say they're excited to probe the Earth-like planet for signs of extraterrestrial life. Out of...
Gizmodo
Secret Russian Satellite Breaks Apart for Second Time, Spawning Debris Cloud
A mysterious Russian satellite that launched to space in 2014 has experienced its second breakup event. The cause of Kosmos-2499’s demise is unknown, and we may never find out the truth, given the satellite’s veiled and suspicious history. The U.S. Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron confirmed the...
Massive, 1.2 million-year-old tool workshop in Ethiopia made by 'clever' group of unknown human relatives
An unknown group of hominins crafted more than 500 obsidian hand axes more than 1.2 million years ago in what is now Ethiopia.
scitechdaily.com
James Webb Space Telescope Detects Asteroid the Size of Rome’s Colosseum
The object belongs to the poorly known sub-kilometer category of asteroids in the main belt. An asteroid roughly the size of Rome’s Colosseum — between 300 to 650 feet (100 to 200 meters) in length — has been detected by an international team of European astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. The object, shown in this artist’s conception, is likely the smallest observed to date by Webb.
Comments / 0