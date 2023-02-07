Everyone’s Getting into Super Bowl Spirit, Even This Parrot from West Chester

Tallulah singing in her cage. Photo by CBS Philadelphia.

Tallulah, a 13-year-old African gray parrot from West Chester , is just as excited about the Eagles being in the Super Bowl as the rest of us, writes staff from CBS Philadelphia.

This special bird is going wild for the Birds, singing the ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ fight song to her owner, Laurie Dilzer. Tallulah also sings songs for the Phillies and the 76ers, so we know she’s a true Philadelphia fan.

The parrot learned the song through Dilzer, who had to sing it for a few days before she picked it up.

“She’s been singing the Eagles fight song for at least five years. She’s a big sports fan,” said Dilzer. “She talks all the time except when somebody is in the room with her.”

In the video, Tallulah was sitting in her cage warbling out the song, but on camera with CBS staff, she was as quiet as a mouse. Although, Dilzer said that she has a list of about 1,000 things that Tallulah is capable of saying.