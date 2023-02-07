ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Everyone’s Getting into Super Bowl Spirit, Even This Parrot from West Chester

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYkkc_0kfXJjdF00
Tallulah singing in her cage.Photo byCBS Philadelphia.

Tallulah, a 13-year-old African gray parrot from West Chester, is just as excited about the Eagles being in the Super Bowl as the rest of us, writes staff from CBS Philadelphia.

This special bird is going wild for the Birds, singing the ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ fight song to her owner, Laurie Dilzer. Tallulah also sings songs for the Phillies and the 76ers, so we know she’s a true Philadelphia fan.

The parrot learned the song through Dilzer, who had to sing it for a few days before she picked it up.

“She’s been singing the Eagles fight song for at least five years. She’s a big sports fan,” said Dilzer. “She talks all the time except when somebody is in the room with her.”

In the video, Tallulah was sitting in her cage warbling out the song, but on camera with CBS staff, she was as quiet as a mouse. Although, Dilzer said that she has a list of about 1,000 things that Tallulah is capable of saying.

Read more about the Birds’ fan at CBS Philadelphia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 dumbest questions asked to the Eagles at Super Bowl media night

Super Bowl media night gave reporters access to Eagles players and coaches ahead of the biggest game of their lives. Some came with truly dumb questions. The Eagles landed in Glendale, AZ for the Super Bowl on Sunday but the true Super Bowl week festivities didn’t get going until Sunday night. That’s when the media got the chance to pepper them with questions about anything and everything.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County company selling Eagles bracelets for good cause

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- As Super Bowl LVII draws closer, it's not only Philadelphia Eagles jerseys that are in high demand, but also Birds jewelry. One Delaware County company is selling bracelets to support its favorite team and a local charity.When sisters Ava Marie and Sophia De Guio aren't at school, they're busy making Eagles bracelets and shipping them to customers all over the country ahead of Super Bowl LVII."Ever since we made the playoffs and we're going to the Super Bowl," Ava Marie De Guiro said, "I think we've gotten a bunch of more orders."So far, the girls, ages...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
CBS Philly

Here's where you can buy soft pretzels shaped as Eagles logo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What's a Philadelphia Super Bowl party without Philly-favorite snacks? It's the perfect opportunity for small businesses to mix a little creativity into the food they sell. The soft pretzel is a Philadelphia staple and one Philadelphia Pretzel Factory in Langhorne is taking its Super Bowl pretzels to the next level. "Super Bowl for the Pretzel Factory is always the biggest day of the year for every franchise that we have here and we just like to separate ourselves a little bit different, and we do custom shapes so this is kind of our unique way of standing out instead...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

How a WCU Grad Played a Key Role for ‘the Other Team’ in Sunday’s Super Bowl

Taken in August 2003, now Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Athletic Trainer Julie Frymyer is pictured during her junior year at West Chester University as an intern in the Athletic Training Program working with the University’s intercollegiate football team. Julie also worked with the team as an intern during her senior year at West Chester University. Pictured (l to r) in the 2003 photo are Frymyer (’05 graduate), Joshua Minori (’05 graduate), Brett Phelan (’04 graduate), and Scott Heinerichs, now dean of West Chester University’s College of Health Sciences and professor of athletic training.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Drexel Hill Couple Offers Eagles Attire in Hopes of Uniting Us

A Drexel Hill couple is hoping our mutual support of the Philadelphia Eagleswill bring us together, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. John and Doreen Leister, owners of the custom-designed attire store Divided Equals Zero have designed a Philadelphia Eagles-themed line of hats and shirts as part of a mission to find common ground.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Llarisa Abreu Leaving CBS 3: Where Is the Philadelphia Meteorologist Going?

The primary source of weather information for Philadelphians is Llarisa Abreu. Many don’t leave their homes in the morning until they get the weather update from her. But now, Llarisa Abreu is leaving CBS 3 News for her next career adventure. CBS 3 viewers now have many questions since the announcement and are particularly intrigued to find out if she is also departing the city. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her exit from CBS 3 News.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy