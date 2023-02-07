See Which Popular Movies Were Filmed in Chester County

Photo by iStock.

Pennsylvania has been featured in numerous popular movies over the decades, and some of them may even include very familiar spots as they were partly filmed in Chester County , writes Madison Montag for ABC27News.

The 2008 movie Marley & Me with Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston follows two newlyweds who move to Florida and adopt a yellow Labrador puppy named Marley. Some scenes in the movie were filmed in West Chester as well as in Philadelphia. The rest of the movie was filmed in Florida, California, and even as far away as Ireland.

Split, directed by Willistown Township’s M. Night Shyamalan, received rave reviews after it was released. The psychological thriller that stars James McAvoy was filmed at various Pennsylvania locations, including the Fisherman Restaurant in Phoenixville .

Finally, The Blob , a local favorite and cult horror film starring Steve McQueen was filmed primarily in Chester County. The 1958 movie depicts an indestructible alien life-form that eats anything in its path and continues to grow as it consumes more. Some of the filming locations include Phoenixville, Downingtown , Chester Springs, and nearby Valley Forge.