Pullman, WA

SBLive's 2A boys basketball coaches poll: Pullman hangs on to No. 1 spot (Feb. 7)

By Dan Dickau, SBLive Sports
 2 days ago

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 2A, votes were cast for 12 teams in the latest poll. Pullman once again received every first-place vote from the voting coaches. Prosser and Renton moved into a tie for No. 7 this week.

Each poll is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 2A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state (Feb. 7):

CLASS 2A COACHES POLL

1. Pullman 80 (8)

Record: 18-0

2. Lynden 66

Record: 17-3

3. Mark Morris 63

Record: 20-1

4. Anacortes 57

Record: 18-2

5. Sehome 54

Record: 16-3

6. Tumwater 29

Record: 16-4

T-7. Renton and Prosser 23

Record: 20-1 and 16-4

9. West Valley (Spokane) 21

Record: 16-2

10. Enumclaw 19

Record: 17-2

Others receiving votes: R.A. Long, North Kitsap

Voting 2A coaches: Jason Buffum (Ridgefield), Riley Bettinger (Archbishop Murphy), Brian Roper (Lynden), Brett Senff (Anacortes), Scott Orness (North Kitsap), Jay Humphrey (West Valley-Spokane), Joshua Barsh (Foss), Josh Wilson (Tumwater)

The Coeur d'Alene High School basketball team will have a game with Moscow High School on February 08, 2023, 19:00:00.
