The Austin E. Cofrin School of Business has announced that professor Tarique Newaz is the 2022-23 winner of the Joseph and Eleanor LaForce Faculty Development Award. The Joseph and Eleanor LaForce Faculty Development Award is awarded annually to the Cofrin School of Business faculty member who has best demonstrated innovation in teaching, scholarship, or service. The Cofrin School of Business has identified Innovation as one of its four (4) core values. Professor Newaz’s work on designing a client-based Service-Learning Project for Asynchronous Online Digital Marketing Courses demonstrated the innovation core value of the A.E. Cofrin School of Business. Newaz has been an Assistant Professor in the Cofrin School of Business since joining UW-Green Bay in August of 2020 as a part of the Management and Marketing Department. Professor Newaz specializes in marketing, particularly digital marketing.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO