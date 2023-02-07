Read full article on original website
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
The Coast Guard will continue searching for a man who was pulled underwater by a 'huge' fish 5 days ago and is expanding the 515-mile search to 'bring him home'
Mark Knittle, 63, was fishing for ahi tuna with his friend near Hōnaunau on Sunday, when he was last heard saying, "the fish is huge," police said.
Man, 35, rescued by the Coast Guard in Washington after a huge wave wipes out a boat was wanted
Officers had been looking for the man since Wednesday, when an acquaintance alerted them to a video he posted on social media of himself leaving the fish at the house.
Military.com
How a Coast Guard Plane Scoured Islands Looking for Migrants — And What the Crew Found
CAY SAL BANK, Bahamas — High above a remote uninhabited Bahamian island, a U.S. Coast Guard air crew on patrol watches as a man and small child fish from a white-sand beach. A twin-outboard engine cabin cruiser is anchored in a cove just a few feet from shore. Using...
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
A Hawaii man told his friend he had hooked a "huge" tuna while deep-sea fishing. He went overboard and is still missing.
Rescuers searched for a third day Tuesday for a Hawaii fisherman who went overboard from a boat after hooking a tuna over the weekend, authorities said. Mark Knittle, 63, of Captain Cook, was fishing with a friend off Honaunau on the Big Island on Sunday, when he hooked an ahi, or tuna, police said.
theaviationgeekclub.com
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches
Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Another creepy fish washes up on Texas shore. This one is ‘as big as they get’
“This thing is massive. It’s gotta be like 4-foot long,” the expert said.
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change
Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
Cruise Ship Hits 90-Mile-an-Hour Winds in the North Atlantic in Harrowing Video
This must have been terrifying.
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find
According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
Horror in the Waters as Teenage Jet Skier is Mauled by a Shark in Western Australia
What started as a day of fun on the waters soon turned deadly when a 16-year-old Jet Skier was horrifically attacked in Western Australia by a shark. The teenager had been enjoying the day with a group of friends in North Fremantle when they spotted a pod of dolphins in the Swan River. Unfortunately she made a decision to jump into the water and swim with the dolphins. That is when the tragedy started.
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead months after pilots "miraculously" survived emergency landing in water
A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Nevada's Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The two pilots on board managed to escape through the window as the plane was sinking and swim ashore.
Hawaii Man Sucked into Storm Drain and Dragged 2,400ft into Ocean
The firefighter was clearing debris from a storm drain when flood waters swept him off his feet.
a-z-animals.com
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
Strange Rare Fish From Time of the Dinosaurs Washes Up on East Coast
The 3-foot-long Atlantic sturgeon was spotted on the shore of Assateague Island by a naturalist who said he had seen only one other in 27 years.
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
9.0 quake rocked the Pacific Coast 323 years ago and sent an 'orphan tsunami' to Japan
On Jan. 26, 1700, a massive 9.0 quake ruptured hundreds of miles along the deep offshore waters of the Pacific Coast, forever altering the local landscape and sending a tsunami not only across much of North America's western shores but also thousands of miles across the Pacific Ocean into Japan.
