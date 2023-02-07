ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theaviationgeekclub.com

Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier

The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
The Independent

Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Looper

The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change

Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
Q 105.7

9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
Anthony James

Horror in the Waters as Teenage Jet Skier is Mauled by a Shark in Western Australia

What started as a day of fun on the waters soon turned deadly when a 16-year-old Jet Skier was horrifically attacked in Western Australia by a shark. The teenager had been enjoying the day with a group of friends in North Fremantle when they spotted a pod of dolphins in the Swan River. Unfortunately she made a decision to jump into the water and swim with the dolphins. That is when the tragedy started.
a-z-animals.com

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. ​​In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
