Railroad crossing closure to impact North Charleston traffic Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The closure of a railroad crossing is expected to impact traffic in North Charleston on Wednesday, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

South Rhett Avenue between Bexley Street and Tice Lane will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until approximately 5:00 p.m.

Police said no traffic will be allowed across the track until planned work has been completed.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

Google maps image provided by North Charleston Police Department

