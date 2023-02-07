ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

nwahomepage.com

Musselman: Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr., back at practice, could return to game action in “near future”

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. returned to Razorbacks practices as a participant in recent days and could return to the court for game action as soon as the team’s home game against Mississippi State on Saturday, according to multiple sources with Head Hog Eric Musselman confirming during a zoom press conference on Wednesday that Smith had returned to practice and that he (Musselman) was “optimistic and hopeful that Nick will be able to play sometime in the near future.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Nick Smith Jr. returns to practice for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman announced on Wednesday that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. has returned to practice. Smith has been sidelined since December 17th and has only appeared in five games this season. Musselman said, "We are optimistic and hopeful Nick will be able to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Wooo Pig Weekend set for April 15

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Wooo Pig Weekend featuring a day full of Arkansas athletics is set for Saturday, April 15 on The Hill. Football kicks off the day at noon with the Razorbacks’ spring game inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Just like on game days in the fall, HogTown – featuring live music, food trucks and more – will be open prior to the game in Lot 44 near Gate 14 on the north side of the stadium. Admission to the spring football game and HogTown will be free.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Hogs down Kentucky for fifth straight SEC win

LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the third straight meeting Arkansas took down Kentucky. The Hogs went into Rupp and downed the Wildcats, 88-73 for their fifth consecutive SEC win. The Razorbacks swept their two game road trip and have won two straight games in Lexington. With the win Arkansas is over .500 (6-5) in SEC play for the first time this season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
tigerdroppings.com

Arkansas Fan Tries To Make It Right Almost 50 Years Later

A long time Razorbacks fan wrote a letter to the University of Arkansas a few days ago apologizing for sneaking into an Arkansas football game back in 1974 and now wants to make it right... quote:. “I can think of a time or two where I snuck into a venue...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

4 Van Buren, Arkansas men injured in gunfight

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Four people were hurt in a gunfight in a downtown Van Buren home Wednesday afternoon, according to Jamie Hammond, police chief. The four men, ages 22 to 26, were inside a house arguing. One man, age 22, pulled out a gun and shot the other...
VAN BUREN, AR
KHBS

Tonight's heavy rain could lead to high water

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee warns that tonight's heavy rain could lead to areas of high water in parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville's cup runneth over

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, John Davidson, the CEO of 7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville, offered a television analogy to describe what he sees as the appeal of his fast-growing chain. “I’m an ’80s kid. Everybody knows who Norm was at ‘Cheers.’ And the truth is,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
OnlyInYourState

This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine

If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Semi-truck flooded after heavy rainfall in Scott County

WALDRON, Ark. — A semi-truck is nearly submerged after getting stuck due to heavy downpours and multiple waves of rain moving across Arkansas and Oklahoma. Scott County Emergency Management says the driver of the semi is okay and that no chickens were being transported on the truck. According to...
SCOTT COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made during a basketball game on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm,...
FORT SMITH, AR

