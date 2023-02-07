ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, MO

1 killed in Amtrak train, FedEx truck crash in Cass County

By Makenzie Koch, Malik Jackson, Sydnie Savage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvg7v_0kfXHza300

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — One person has died after a FedEx truck collided with an Amtrak train near Pleasant Hill, Missouri, on Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:48 a.m. near Smart Road and South Hereford Road, roughly 3 miles outside of Pleasant Hill.

There were 35 people on the Amtrak train at the time of the crash, but none of the passengers were injured. The FedEx driver died as a result of the crash.

As of 12:30 p.m. the train is still stopped outside of Pleasant Hill as officials work at the scene and get information from passengers. However, Amtrak plans for the train to continue its normal route since there was no significant damage to the train.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AkpT_0kfXHza300
    One person died after a FedEx truck collided with an Amtrak train outside of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photo by Malik Jackson/FOX4)

Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells FOX4 the area where the train and truck crashed is an uncontrolled crossing, meaning there are no crossing gates, lights or other moving barriers to warn drivers.

Tenants get ‘bogus charges’ for countertops at Overland Park apartments

There is a stop sign and a sign noting the railroad crossing at the intersection. Lowe also noted there are no obstructions blocking view of an oncoming train.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading this investigation.

This is the second time in less than a year that an Amtrak train has crashed into a vehicle at an uncontrolled crossing in rural Missouri.

In June 2022, Amtrak’s Southwest Chief derailed near the small town of Mendon, Missouri , after striking a dump truck.

Four people were killed in that crash — three passengers on the train and the driver of the truck — and at least 150 other passengers were injured. Multiple lawsuits have been filed as a result of the crash.

Last fall, months after the Amtrak crash in Mendon, the Missouri Department of Transportation requested $50 million in its 2024 budget request to upgrade rail crossings across the state.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

