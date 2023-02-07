ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Prep work begins for Harvest Home Fair, looking for volunteers

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - It is time to start planning for the biggest little fair in Ohio. The Harvest Home Fair does not happen until September, but prep work has begun. Organizers say many of the people who have been involved in the past are stepping down from their important roles, so new blood is needed.
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Black students learn about careers from professionals who look like them

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Hundreds of local high school students gathered at TQL Stadium Thursday to learn about careers. And leaders believe they will better understand the importance of careers from people who look like them. This program is designed to give Black teens in the greater Cincinnati area the opportunity to explore different career fields, directly from successful black professionals.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Postal Service picks Union Terminal to be highlighted on new stamps

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Postal Service picks Cincinnati to kick off sales of a new series of stamps honoring historic train stations. Union Terminal will be one of the stations highlighted in the new series called “Noteworthy Railroad Stations.”. Besides Union Terminal, there will be 19 other stations...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Organization expert says get rid of your file cabinets

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Right now is the prime season for getting everything together for your tax returns. For many of us, that means digging through mountains of paper. But you could be clinging onto paperwork that's just taking up space. Our expert Lisa Woodruff of Organize 365 help sus declutter.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local researchers use rats to study gambling addiction therapy

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Breakthrough research on a substance now in laboratory studies could one day give us another therapy to help in the fight against gambling addiction. A potential new addiction therapy may one day offer hope and help. We don't know yet if it could be used to...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Local doctors using breakthrough device for clot treatment

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A breakthrough device is saving lives and it’s now in use by local doctors. A clot treatment doctors at TriHealth’s Good Samaritan Hospital have been using now for years, but newer technology is now taking it to the next level. It's already a therapy that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Indiana wildlife sanctuary working to nurse rescued bald eagle back to health

OHIO COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - The Red Wolf Sanctuary outside of Rising Sun says a rescued juvenile bald eagle won't eat and they don't know why. Paul Strasser, Director of the sanctuary, said the immature bald eagle was rescued recently by an Indiana conservation Officer in Ripley County. The eagle was named Witcher because of her white back feathers.
RISING SUN, IN
WKRC

Apartments with aim of bringing nature indoors near completion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An apartment complex that’s aiming to land baby boomers and empty nesters as its occupants is nearing completion in Columbia Tusculum. Four23 Hoge, located at 423 Hoge St., is a 62-unit apartment complex located in the heart of Columbia Tusculum’s business district. Construction began...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police investigate the shooting of a woman overnight

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight. Someone shot her once in the leg on White Street near Queen City at about 2:15 a.m. She drove to Seton Avenue where she was then taken to the hospital. She's expected to recover. Police have...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Why 2 Cincinnatians will be special guests at the State of the Union Address

CINCINNATI (WKRC) A local seventh-grade student with diabetes and a Cincinnati ironworker will attend Tuesday's State of the Union event. Isaiah Gentry has Type 1 diabetes. He and his family have been impacted by the high cost of insulin. Isaiah's mother, Tara Gentry, took a much lower-paying job so that Medicaid would cover his insulin and medical care, according to Rep. Geg Landsman. Landsman plans to introduce a bill to cap the cost of insulin for children at $35 a month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

3 weathermakers in Cincinnati this week to bring thunderstorms, snow

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Three weathermakers will impact the Tri-State over the course of this week, bringing everything from rain showers to thunderstorms to gusty winds and even a bit of snow. Active weather starts Tuesday. A cold front moves through in the afternoon, bringing scattered showers. Temperatures will surge into...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Springdale Police searching for person of interest in shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Springdale Police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting. The shooting happened Monday at a BP station on Springfield Pike around 4:15 p.m. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital privately. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Police released photos...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WKRC

Rain returns to Cincinnati, expect wind gusts 40-50 mph

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rain moves in to Cincinnati on Wednesday evening and storm chances continue into Thursday morning. Behind this front, high winds are expected. The second of three weathermakers this week moves in. This low pressure center will track into Missouri and Illinois by Thursday morning as it strengthens. That will push rain into the area by Wednesday evening with more showers -- even an isolated thunderstorm or two -- into Thursday morning.
CINCINNATI, OH

