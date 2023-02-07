Read full article on original website
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
WKRC
Prep work begins for Harvest Home Fair, looking for volunteers
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - It is time to start planning for the biggest little fair in Ohio. The Harvest Home Fair does not happen until September, but prep work has begun. Organizers say many of the people who have been involved in the past are stepping down from their important roles, so new blood is needed.
WKRC
Black students learn about careers from professionals who look like them
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Hundreds of local high school students gathered at TQL Stadium Thursday to learn about careers. And leaders believe they will better understand the importance of careers from people who look like them. This program is designed to give Black teens in the greater Cincinnati area the opportunity to explore different career fields, directly from successful black professionals.
WKRC
Postal Service picks Union Terminal to be highlighted on new stamps
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Postal Service picks Cincinnati to kick off sales of a new series of stamps honoring historic train stations. Union Terminal will be one of the stations highlighted in the new series called “Noteworthy Railroad Stations.”. Besides Union Terminal, there will be 19 other stations...
WKRC
Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
WKRC
Organization expert says get rid of your file cabinets
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Right now is the prime season for getting everything together for your tax returns. For many of us, that means digging through mountains of paper. But you could be clinging onto paperwork that's just taking up space. Our expert Lisa Woodruff of Organize 365 help sus declutter.
WKRC
Local researchers use rats to study gambling addiction therapy
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Breakthrough research on a substance now in laboratory studies could one day give us another therapy to help in the fight against gambling addiction. A potential new addiction therapy may one day offer hope and help. We don't know yet if it could be used to...
WKRC
Local doctors using breakthrough device for clot treatment
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A breakthrough device is saving lives and it’s now in use by local doctors. A clot treatment doctors at TriHealth’s Good Samaritan Hospital have been using now for years, but newer technology is now taking it to the next level. It's already a therapy that...
WKRC
Indiana wildlife sanctuary working to nurse rescued bald eagle back to health
OHIO COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - The Red Wolf Sanctuary outside of Rising Sun says a rescued juvenile bald eagle won't eat and they don't know why. Paul Strasser, Director of the sanctuary, said the immature bald eagle was rescued recently by an Indiana conservation Officer in Ripley County. The eagle was named Witcher because of her white back feathers.
WKRC
Apartments with aim of bringing nature indoors near completion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An apartment complex that’s aiming to land baby boomers and empty nesters as its occupants is nearing completion in Columbia Tusculum. Four23 Hoge, located at 423 Hoge St., is a 62-unit apartment complex located in the heart of Columbia Tusculum’s business district. Construction began...
WKRC
Police: Kids spotted crossing busy streets after being left unattended by mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman faces charges for allegedly endangering her three children. A witness told police that Kwanisha Morton left her three kids, ages four, six and seven unattended for several hours Monday. The witness claims that during that time, the children crossed busy intersections and were unable...
WKRC
NKY family that lost dog in coyote attack wants city to do more to protect pets
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky family is grieving the loss of their dog after they say it was attacked by a coyote in their yard. Angela Wong Miller says her 25-pound dog was taken from their yard in Villa Hills and killed by a coyote last month.
WKRC
Skyline shows up to take its dip to the next level
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's not a football watch party without the Skyline Chili dip. Brooke Mason is the district manager for Skyline. She's shows how to take it to the next level. Click HERE for a recipe.
WKRC
Cincinnati Police investigate the shooting of a woman overnight
SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight. Someone shot her once in the leg on White Street near Queen City at about 2:15 a.m. She drove to Seton Avenue where she was then taken to the hospital. She's expected to recover. Police have...
WKRC
Why 2 Cincinnatians will be special guests at the State of the Union Address
CINCINNATI (WKRC) A local seventh-grade student with diabetes and a Cincinnati ironworker will attend Tuesday's State of the Union event. Isaiah Gentry has Type 1 diabetes. He and his family have been impacted by the high cost of insulin. Isaiah's mother, Tara Gentry, took a much lower-paying job so that Medicaid would cover his insulin and medical care, according to Rep. Geg Landsman. Landsman plans to introduce a bill to cap the cost of insulin for children at $35 a month.
WKRC
Group wants to build apartment building in Madisonville with input from residents
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - People in Madisonville have the chance to hear updated design plans for a proposed development. The Manhattan Development Group wants to build a six-story apartment building on Madison Road across from iStorage. A parking garage and one retail space would be included in the project. These...
WKRC
Healthcare providers says neglected preventative care is catching up with patients
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A lot of preventive care was missed in this pandemic time. A new study projects what it could cost in hearts and lives. There are new concerns about the aftermath of a recent study which showed many people stopped taking their medications for heart disease and blood pressure during the pandemic.
WKRC
3 weathermakers in Cincinnati this week to bring thunderstorms, snow
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Three weathermakers will impact the Tri-State over the course of this week, bringing everything from rain showers to thunderstorms to gusty winds and even a bit of snow. Active weather starts Tuesday. A cold front moves through in the afternoon, bringing scattered showers. Temperatures will surge into...
WKRC
Springdale Police searching for person of interest in shooting
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Springdale Police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting. The shooting happened Monday at a BP station on Springfield Pike around 4:15 p.m. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital privately. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Police released photos...
WKRC
Local school closed for remainder of week, adjusts education plan after flooding
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local school closes its doors for the remainder of the week after a water valve malfunction flooded the school basement. Rothenberg Preparatory Academy is adjusting its educational plan for the remainder of the week. Cincinnati Public Schools said district engineers are addressing the damage, though the...
WKRC
Rain returns to Cincinnati, expect wind gusts 40-50 mph
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rain moves in to Cincinnati on Wednesday evening and storm chances continue into Thursday morning. Behind this front, high winds are expected. The second of three weathermakers this week moves in. This low pressure center will track into Missouri and Illinois by Thursday morning as it strengthens. That will push rain into the area by Wednesday evening with more showers -- even an isolated thunderstorm or two -- into Thursday morning.
