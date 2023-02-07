Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Teen identified from fatal Lansing house fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities have identified the 17-year-old killed in a house fire Monday. The victim has been identified as Michael Robert Pape, Jr. The fire broke out at about 8 a.m. on Rulison Street, between Lenawee and Hillsdale streets. The Lansing Fire Department reports the investigation is still...
GRPD seeks help finding person of interest in October killing
Grand Rapids police have released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city's West Side.
Fox17
UPDATE: Police looking for driver who left deadly East Beltline crash
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The driver of a dark-colored Ford F-150 is the subject of a search after a fatal crash Tuesday night. Just before 8:40 p.m. a 32 year-old Wyoming man was crossing the East Beltline at Lake Eastbrook Blvd. Witnesses told Kentwood Police he was heading west in the area between the Woodland Mall and the Shops at CenterPoint.
WILX-TV
Police identify victim in Lansing shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police have identified the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in his car Sunday night. Makhi Williams was shot in his car in the area of Osband and Lenore Avenues in Lansing. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Lansing at Osband and Lenore Avenues.
kisswtlz.com
Police Searching for Suspect after Traffic Stop Turns Up Guns and Drugs
Police are looking for a suspect who they say fled from a traffic stop in Saginaw early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for making an improper turn around 2:00 a.m. near Woodbridge and Congress, when the driver fled on foot.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of found goat
CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the family of a goat that was found in Cambria Township. According to authorities, the goat was found near the intersection of Alpine Court and Hickory Drive. Anyone who owns the goat, or anyone who knows the owner is asked to...
2 townhouses, 1 car damaged in Kentwood shooting
Authorities are investigating after two residences and one vehicle were damaged by gunfire in Kentwood early Tuesday morning.
WILX-TV
Woman accused of killing MSU student in hit-and-run flees country
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver of the car that struck and killed a Michigan State University student on New Year’s Day is named in a federal warrant accusing her of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57,...
Police: Woman’s injury thought to be stab wounds
A woman showed up to the hospital with injuries that were first reported as the result of a shooting but are thought to be stab wounds, according to police.
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
Lake Lansing Road exit ramp on US-127 south reopened
The accident in Ingham County was first reported at 8:02 a.m.
Missing Michigan man with dementia may be heading to Howell
Jerry Dewolf is a 79-year-old man with dementia. He has been reported missing by his family.
Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway
Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.
WILX-TV
Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Livingston County are warning residents of a phone scam. According to authorities, people have received calls from someone claiming to work with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, who then tells the victim that they missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest.
abc12.com
Mother of boys killed in Pulaski Street fire files $50 million lawsuit
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of two boys who died after their house caught fire on Pulaski Street in Flint last spring filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, seeking $50 million. Crystal Cooper filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court against the city of Flint, Flint Fire Department Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek.
GR school placed under lockdown due to shots nearby
A Grand Rapids school went into lockdown Tuesday due to a report of shots fired nearby, school officials say.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police still looking for runaway teenager last seen in May
ANN ARBOR – Police are still looking for 17-year-old Ja’Niah Jones, who was last seen on May 5, 2022. Officials shared that she was last seen by her family, who think she may be in the 7 Mile and Rutherford Street area of northwest Detroit. Jones is five...
Lansing police investigate Sunday night homicide
The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night that left one 18-year-old dead and a 17-year-old critically injured.
FBI says driver wanted for deadly hit-and-run of Michigan State student in Oakland Township fled to Thailand
An Oakland County woman accused in a New Year’s Day crash that killed a Michigan State University student has fled the country to Bangkok Thailand.
