5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Slim Chickens Announces The Opening of Second Location In MarylandMadocCalifornia, MD
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
9 year old girl finds rare 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth in MarylandAsh JurbergSolomons, MD
Toys R Us Store to Re-Open as a Onelife Fitness in Clinton, Maryland in Summer 2023RCNewsClinton, MD
Bay Net
Call For Maryland Artists For Public Art Project
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Government is issuing a call for artists from the State of Maryland to apply to create a vibrant and welcoming outdoor place at Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center (2745 Old Washington Road, Waldorf). This site is the first public art project in Waldorf. The...
Bay Net
Local Collaboration Provides Medical Respite Services For Homeless
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – A collaborative effort by Three Oaks Center, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, and St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is providing medical respite services to residents who are homeless. Participants in the medical respite program have ongoing medical needs after being discharged from the...
mocoshow.com
Rio Grande Grill to Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Grand Reopening in Germantown
The Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce (GGCC) will be hosting a ribbon cutting for Rio Grande Bar & Grill in Germantown to celebrate the family-owned restaurant’s new ownership and grand reopening. Rio Grande was sold to new owners in 2022 and has been operating under new ownership since October. Rio...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County Schools redistricting scenarios to be announced Wednesday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Overcrowding and empty seats are among the enrollment issues forcing Anne Arundel County to redraw school boundary lines. Parents like Stephanie Doersam said they have a good idea of what to expect. "We need people to fight and say, 'we need this to happen.' Nobody wants...
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Launches “Retool Gaithersburg” Initiative to Modernize Zoning Code
The City has launched Retool Gaithersburg, a comprehensive initiative to update the City’s Zoning Code. The update aims to modernize the zoning ordinance to better reflect the needs of the community today & ensure that zoning regulations accommodate & implement the City’s vision & goals of a vibrant & innovative Gaithersburg. A new website dedicated to the project can be found at www.RetoolGaithersburg.com. The first stage of the zoning update process consists of two virtual kick-off meetings on February 23, 2023, at Noon & 7 p.m. to introduce the project. All members of the public are invited to attend. The presentation will outline the scope of the project & timeline, and will give participants the ability to ask questions about the initiative. Sign up to participate here.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Presents Will Smith Leadership Awards 2023
GREAT MILLS, Md. – Congratulations to 26 outstanding youth athletes who received the 2023 Will Smith Award! Awards were presented Sunday, February 5 during the Recreation & Parks Middle School Select Basketball games at Great Mills High School. Special guests included William and Jeanne Smith, Will’s parents. This...
Bay Net
Waldorf Resident Plays 10s, Wins $30,008 Keno Prize
WALDORF, Md. – Waldorf’s Gary Hill plans to use his prize to purchase a new home. Multiples of 10 are now lucky Keno numbers for Gary Hill of Waldorf. The U.S. Navy veteran followed his routine of placing an 8-spot bet on the numbers 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80, adding the Super Bonus and trying his luck for 20 drawings. He won $30,008!
WJLA
Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
mocoshow.com
Construction Begins at Two Upcoming Kentlands Restaurants
Construction has begun at both Brio’s Chicken and Neal’s Bagels in Gaithersburg. Both restaurants will be located in the Kentlands paseo, next to Burtons and across from RanKen Noodle House and My Big Finds. Signage for Brio’s Chicken first went up at the location back in 2020 but...
Bay Net
Unknown Substance Sprayed In Middle School Classroom, Possible Pepper Spray
WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at 1:25 p.m., students in a classroom at General Smallwood Middle School were exposed to an unknown substance that was sprayed in the air, possibly by another student. Based on the reactions of several students, it appeared the spray was pepper spray. The...
WJLA
Owner of Old Town Alexandria restaurant 1799 Prime honors Quander family legacy, history
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The owner of one of Old Town Alexandria’s newest restaurants is marking his first six months in business this Black History Month. Owner, Jahmond "Jay" Quander said business has been better than he would have imagined. Quander attributes his early success to not just what’s on the menu but also how guests are treated when they walk in the front door.
mocoshow.com
Development Plan That Includes 72 Stacked Townhouses Approved in Gaithersburg
A development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space at the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg was approved by the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday. Additional information below from our previous report:. One Central LLC has submitted a schematic...
mocoshow.com
Antisemitic Flyers Posted at Northwood High School’s Athletic Field
Northwood High School at 919 University Blvd W in Silver Spring has recently been the victim of two incidents of hate and antisemitic vandalism of their athletic field, according to a community letter from Northwood Principal Jonathan Garrick. In the letter, Garrick said, “this has included the posting of organized and professionally created flyers containing horrific hate speech. This matter is currently under investigation by Montgomery County Police and our Community Engagement Officer Russell Larson.” According to Montgomery County Police, a report was taken on Thursday, February 2, but additional details on the investigation are unavailable at this time.
Bay Net
Joyce Ann Hernandez
Joyce Ann Hernandez, 62, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on February 3, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. On January 31, 1961, Joyce was born to Frederick and Lola Litchfield in Washington, DC. After graduation, she went to work for Drug Fair and the Red Cross before working at the...
'Ghost' yacht sunk (on purpose) in Chesapeake Bay
GRASONVILLE, Md. — A 53-foot yacht was sunk in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday to expand a habitat for aquatic life and create an attraction for recreational divers. The unique boat's last voyage was from the Cedar Point Marina near Kent Narrows to an existing artificial reef area near Love Point.
Bay Net
Student In Possession Of Knife At Davis Middle School
WALDORF, Md. – On February 6, school administrators at Davis Middle School were notified by a student of another student who was in possession of a knife. The knife was recovered while the students were in the lunch room. In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be charged...
mocoshow.com
Progress at The Fairchild in Germantown
Exterior construction nears completion at the Fairchild Property on Century Blvd in Germantown in the area surrounded by what is mainly comprised of one-story pad-site restaurant uses (IHOP, Red Robin, Señor Tequilas), and surface parking lots. Our featured image, taken on Monday night, shows the progress made at the upcoming apartment building.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders
Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
mocoshow.com
Loyal Companion to Close All MoCo Locations
Pet store Loyal Companion announced this week that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing the majority of its locations nationwide, including local stores at 6900 Arlington Rd. in Bethesda, 235 Kentlands Boulevard in Gaithersburg, 16822 Georgia Avenue in Olney, 1306 East Gude Drive and 1643 Rockville Pike in Rockville, and 10737 Columbia Pike.
Bay Net
Sandra Anne Eversberg
Sandra Anne Eversberg, “Sandy”, 64, of Hollywood, MD, formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 27, 2023 at her home. Born on February 28, 1958 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Mary Long and the late Thomas Long, Sr. Sandra was the loving wife of Michael Eversberg, whom she married on September 27, 1986 in St. John Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD. She is survived by her children Michael Eversberg II of Lexington Park, MD, William Eversberg (Kirsten) of Lexington Park, MD, Jessica Eversberg of California, MD, and Joseph Eversberg of California, MD, her sister Ellen Long of Lexington Park, MD, as well as two grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her siblings Thomas Long, Jr., Gerri Stokel, Michael Long, and Patricia Lewis.
