ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Frederick, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Call For Maryland Artists For Public Art Project

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Government is issuing a call for artists from the State of Maryland to apply to create a vibrant and welcoming outdoor place at Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center (2745 Old Washington Road, Waldorf). This site is the first public art project in Waldorf. The...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Local Collaboration Provides Medical Respite Services For Homeless

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – A collaborative effort by Three Oaks Center, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, and St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is providing medical respite services to residents who are homeless. Participants in the medical respite program have ongoing medical needs after being discharged from the...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

City of Gaithersburg Launches “Retool Gaithersburg” Initiative to Modernize Zoning Code

The City has launched Retool Gaithersburg, a comprehensive initiative to update the City’s Zoning Code. The update aims to modernize the zoning ordinance to better reflect the needs of the community today & ensure that zoning regulations accommodate & implement the City’s vision & goals of a vibrant & innovative Gaithersburg. A new website dedicated to the project can be found at www.RetoolGaithersburg.com. The first stage of the zoning update process consists of two virtual kick-off meetings on February 23, 2023, at Noon & 7 p.m. to introduce the project. All members of the public are invited to attend. The presentation will outline the scope of the project & timeline, and will give participants the ability to ask questions about the initiative. Sign up to participate here.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Bay Net

Waldorf Resident Plays 10s, Wins $30,008 Keno Prize

WALDORF, Md. – Waldorf’s Gary Hill plans to use his prize to purchase a new home. Multiples of 10 are now lucky Keno numbers for Gary Hill of Waldorf. The U.S. Navy veteran followed his routine of placing an 8-spot bet on the numbers 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80, adding the Super Bonus and trying his luck for 20 drawings. He won $30,008!
WALDORF, MD
WJLA

Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Construction Begins at Two Upcoming Kentlands Restaurants

Construction has begun at both Brio’s Chicken and Neal’s Bagels in Gaithersburg. Both restaurants will be located in the Kentlands paseo, next to Burtons and across from RanKen Noodle House and My Big Finds. Signage for Brio’s Chicken first went up at the location back in 2020 but...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

Owner of Old Town Alexandria restaurant 1799 Prime honors Quander family legacy, history

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The owner of one of Old Town Alexandria’s newest restaurants is marking his first six months in business this Black History Month. Owner, Jahmond "Jay" Quander said business has been better than he would have imagined. Quander attributes his early success to not just what’s on the menu but also how guests are treated when they walk in the front door.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Development Plan That Includes 72 Stacked Townhouses Approved in Gaithersburg

A development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space at the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg was approved by the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday. Additional information below from our previous report:. One Central LLC has submitted a schematic...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Antisemitic Flyers Posted at Northwood High School’s Athletic Field

Northwood High School at 919 University Blvd W in Silver Spring has recently been the victim of two incidents of hate and antisemitic vandalism of their athletic field, according to a community letter from Northwood Principal Jonathan Garrick. In the letter, Garrick said, “this has included the posting of organized and professionally created flyers containing horrific hate speech. This matter is currently under investigation by Montgomery County Police and our Community Engagement Officer Russell Larson.” According to Montgomery County Police, a report was taken on Thursday, February 2, but additional details on the investigation are unavailable at this time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Joyce Ann Hernandez

Joyce Ann Hernandez, 62, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on February 3, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. On January 31, 1961, Joyce was born to Frederick and Lola Litchfield in Washington, DC. After graduation, she went to work for Drug Fair and the Red Cross before working at the...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

'Ghost' yacht sunk (on purpose) in Chesapeake Bay

GRASONVILLE, Md. — A 53-foot yacht was sunk in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday to expand a habitat for aquatic life and create an attraction for recreational divers. The unique boat's last voyage was from the Cedar Point Marina near Kent Narrows to an existing artificial reef area near Love Point.
GRASONVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Student In Possession Of Knife At Davis Middle School

WALDORF, Md. – On February 6, school administrators at Davis Middle School were notified by a student of another student who was in possession of a knife. The knife was recovered while the students were in the lunch room. In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be charged...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Progress at The Fairchild in Germantown

Exterior construction nears completion at the Fairchild Property on Century Blvd in Germantown in the area surrounded by what is mainly comprised of one-story pad-site restaurant uses (IHOP, Red Robin, Señor Tequilas), and surface parking lots. Our featured image, taken on Monday night, shows the progress made at the upcoming apartment building.
GERMANTOWN, MD
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders

Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Loyal Companion to Close All MoCo Locations

Pet store Loyal Companion announced this week that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing the majority of its locations nationwide, including local stores at 6900 Arlington Rd. in Bethesda, 235 Kentlands Boulevard in Gaithersburg, 16822 Georgia Avenue in Olney, 1306 East Gude Drive and 1643 Rockville Pike in Rockville, and 10737 Columbia Pike.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Bay Net

Sandra Anne Eversberg

Sandra Anne Eversberg, “Sandy”, 64, of Hollywood, MD, formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 27, 2023 at her home. Born on February 28, 1958 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Mary Long and the late Thomas Long, Sr. Sandra was the loving wife of Michael Eversberg, whom she married on September 27, 1986 in St. John Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD. She is survived by her children Michael Eversberg II of Lexington Park, MD, William Eversberg (Kirsten) of Lexington Park, MD, Jessica Eversberg of California, MD, and Joseph Eversberg of California, MD, her sister Ellen Long of Lexington Park, MD, as well as two grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her siblings Thomas Long, Jr., Gerri Stokel, Michael Long, and Patricia Lewis.
HOLLYWOOD, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy