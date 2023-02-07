Read full article on original website
Related
Why are Man Utd and Leeds football rivals? History of derby explained
Why is the Manchester United v Leeds rivalry one of the most bitter in English football?
BBC
Leeds: Patrick Bamford a 'joke' for criticising Jesse Marsch tactics - Chris Sutton
Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is a "joke" for criticising Jesse Marsch's tactics in the defeat at Nottingham Forest, says ex-forward Chris Sutton. Bamford said Sunday's 1-0 loss was "difficult" because Forest's centre-backs "just had me to concentrate on". Marsch was sacked on Monday after seven Premier League games without...
Arne Slot hints at interest in Leeds manager job
Arne Slot comments on links with the vacant Leeds job. He currently managers Feyenoord, who are top of the Eredivisie.
Premier League table & Champions League race after Man Utd draw with Leeds
Manchester United's charge towards the Champions League stuttered as they drew with Leeds United, so what does it mean for the top four battle?
Why isn't Man Utd vs Leeds on TV this week?
Manchester United take on Leeds on Wednesday night, but the game will not be televised in the UK.
Yardbarker
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
WVNews
Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer
MADRID (AP) — The hate attacks against Vinícius Júnior are a problem of Spanish soccer and must be dealt with, his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Vinícius, the Brazilian forward who is Black, has been subjected to hate attacks since he arrived in Spain in 2018. The most recent were on Sunday at a Spanish league game in Mallorca. Last month, his effigy hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.
Five things the new Leeds United manager must fix
Leeds United dropped two points late on to Manchester United on Wednesday night, taking a 2-2 draw to aid their fight for Premier League survival.While the win would of course have been appreciated by the Elland Road club, a point from a high-flying rival can also be seen as a positive - particularly in light of Leeds themselves being in a state of flux following the dismissal of Jesse Marsch as manager.The list of potential replacements has been whittled down as candidates remove themselves from the running, with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot reported to have been approached over the...
Man Utd and Arsenal ‘call Ansu Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes about sensational transfer swoop for Barcelona star’
MANCHESTER UNITED and Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona star Ansu Fati, according to reports. The 20-year-old is very highly rated by the Catalan club and has broken a number of records in his short career. He went to the World Cup with Spain but has struggled to nail down...
Yardbarker
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez turns down Premier League approach
Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez has opted to continue his coaching development with the B team at Valdebebas, despite an offer from the Premier League. Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager after dismissing Jesse Marsch on Monday, having seen a significant fall off in results. Spanish...
Antonio Conte: Tottenham assistant offers update after training ground return
Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini reveals the latest update on Antonio Conte after his return to training.
SB Nation
Manchester United 2-2 Leeds United: Reds come back to earn a draw after sloppy start
Manchester United fell just short of another memorable comeback, overcoming a 0-2 deficit to draw 2-2 with Leeds United on Wednesday evening. Sloppy starts to each half left them in a hole, but they were able to equalize through goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. They tried and tried for a winner in the final minutes, but were unable to complete the comeback against their longtime rivals.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Villarreal - La Liga
Predicting the Barcelona lineup Xavi could pick to face Villarreal - 12 February 2023.
Have Man City been charged for FFP before?
Reviewing Man City's history with FFP. The clubs has been here before.
How Arsenal missed out on Jude Bellingham in 2020
A former Arsenal scout has spoken abou the club's interest in Jude Bellingham.
Footballers who played for both Man Utd & Leeds
Some really brilliant players have played for both Man Utd and Leeds over the years. Here are six of the best.
We need more time – Leeds chairman says hunt for new manager still ongoing
Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani says the club needs more time in their hunt for a new manager.The Yorkshire club sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and Radrizzani has since been replying to messages posted to him on Twitter by Leeds fans asking whether they were closing in on a replacement.The Italian had hinted on Tuesday night that an announcement by Leeds was imminent, saying: “We are on it. Hopefully white smoke by tonight or (tomorrow) morning.”Not yet ..need more time. Let s support the lads now. Keep you posted— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 8, 2023But when quizzed by fans again at...
Yardbarker
Inside Spain: Lionel Messi’s brother sets media on fire, Leeds come back empty handed from Madrid
Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond. There was plenty of good football in Spain this week, but you’d have barely heard...
LaLiga files official complaint after Vinicius Junior racially abused by fan vs. Mallorca
LaLiga filed a formal complaint with a Mallorca court after Vinicius Junior was racially abused by a fan during Real Madrid's loss to Real Mallorca.
Erik ten Hag reveals decision on Casemiro red card appeal
Erik ten Hag confirms whether or not Man Utd will appeal Casemiro red card.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0