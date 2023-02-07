ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Leeds: Patrick Bamford a 'joke' for criticising Jesse Marsch tactics - Chris Sutton

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is a "joke" for criticising Jesse Marsch's tactics in the defeat at Nottingham Forest, says ex-forward Chris Sutton. Bamford said Sunday's 1-0 loss was "difficult" because Forest's centre-backs "just had me to concentrate on". Marsch was sacked on Monday after seven Premier League games without...
Yardbarker

Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
WVNews

Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer

MADRID (AP) — The hate attacks against Vinícius Júnior are a problem of Spanish soccer and must be dealt with, his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Vinícius, the Brazilian forward who is Black, has been subjected to hate attacks since he arrived in Spain in 2018. The most recent were on Sunday at a Spanish league game in Mallorca. Last month, his effigy hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.
The Independent

Five things the new Leeds United manager must fix

Leeds United dropped two points late on to Manchester United on Wednesday night, taking a 2-2 draw to aid their fight for Premier League survival.While the win would of course have been appreciated by the Elland Road club, a point from a high-flying rival can also be seen as a positive - particularly in light of Leeds themselves being in a state of flux following the dismissal of Jesse Marsch as manager.The list of potential replacements has been whittled down as candidates remove themselves from the running, with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot reported to have been approached over the...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez turns down Premier League approach

Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez has opted to continue his coaching development with the B team at Valdebebas, despite an offer from the Premier League. Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager after dismissing Jesse Marsch on Monday, having seen a significant fall off in results. Spanish...
SB Nation

Manchester United 2-2 Leeds United: Reds come back to earn a draw after sloppy start

Manchester United fell just short of another memorable comeback, overcoming a 0-2 deficit to draw 2-2 with Leeds United on Wednesday evening. Sloppy starts to each half left them in a hole, but they were able to equalize through goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. They tried and tried for a winner in the final minutes, but were unable to complete the comeback against their longtime rivals.
The Independent

We need more time – Leeds chairman says hunt for new manager still ongoing

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani says the club needs more time in their hunt for a new manager.The Yorkshire club sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and Radrizzani has since been replying to messages posted to him on Twitter by Leeds fans asking whether they were closing in on a replacement.The Italian had hinted on Tuesday night that an announcement by Leeds was imminent, saying: “We are on it. Hopefully white smoke by tonight or (tomorrow) morning.”Not yet ..need more time. Let s support the lads now. Keep you posted— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 8, 2023But when quizzed by fans again at...
