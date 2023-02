The homestanding Clarion Bobcats dropped a 56-46 decision to the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals, in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday (February 8th). Clarion’s Sophie Babington’s 15 points tied for game-high honors with the Cardinals’ Kayley Risser. Two other Bobcats registered double-figures, with Taylor Alston and Gia Babington each scoring eleven points. Marley Kline added six.

CLARION, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO