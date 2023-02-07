Read full article on original website
Buffalo, NY weather alert: extended period of dry weather and above normal temperaturesStanleyBuffalo, NY
Incredible generosity shown as Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe page hits over $9 million in donationsAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
United Way of Greater Niagara sets 2023 calendar of events
The staff of United Way of Greater Niagara has convened to discuss dates for United Way and Women United events, collection drives and projects through the end of 2023. The entire calendar is subject to change, but the current list is summarized below. On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, Women United...
History Center offers Presidents' Day program for kids
The Niagara History Center will offer a program for children ages 7-11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20, in honor of Presidents’ Day. A press release stated, “ ‘Presidential Kids’ will explore the fun, and not-so-fun, aspects of being a child living in the White House while your father is president. Activities will include learning about the kids who did live in the White House and some of the experiences they had; making a toy and playing games popular in the early 20th century; testing your presidential knowledge with a trivia game; finding out which president had the most rambunctious children and what mischief they got into; and enjoying a special snack.
Naz716 Business and Cultural Center sets 'Farzana Legacy Scholarship & Bollywood Night'
Naz716 Business and Cultural Center is organizing a historical “Farzana Legacy Scholarship Dinner & Bollywood Night” to be held at 5 p.m. May 13 at Packard Court Community Center, 4300 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Organizers noted, “The scholarship will be an opportunity for four women from our WNY...
Running Aceti's: A labor of love
Sam and Kim Aceti have left the building, as of Jan. 2, but their business and the community haven’t left their hearts. Despite selling Aceti’s Wine & Spirits to two young entrepreneurs, they are still there for advice, as the wind beneath the wings of their business successors – Andrew Graziano and Peter Johnson – and they are still there for the community.
'Birds on the Niagara 2023' is Feb. 17-20
North America’s only international winter birding festival is proud to announce the sixth annual “Birds on the Niagara” will be held from Friday, Feb. 17, through Monday, Feb. 20. North America's only international birding festival, “BON23” celebrates the Niagara Region with free walks, presentations and family-friendly activities...
DEC to participate in 2023 Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo
Biologists to host open house and participate in fishing clinic. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos invited the public to visit the DEC Bureau of Fisheries' angler outreach programs at the upcoming Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo. The event runs from Feb. 16-19 at the Niagara Falls Conference and Event Center.
Ryan seeks nominations for 61st District 'Small Business of the Month'
Senator will honor one small business in 61st State Senate District each month. New York State Sen. Sean Ryan announced he is seeking nominations for small businesses throughout the 61st Senate District that deserve special recognition for their contributions to the Western New York community. Ryan will present each honoree with an award and a New York State Senate Proclamation commemorating the honor. Winners will also receive special recognition on Ryan’s website and social media channels.
CAM's latest exhibitions explore local Armenian traditions, NU Theatre's rich history
Castellani Art Museum (CAM) of Niagara University celebrates two powerful exhibition launches. “Survive, Remember Thrive, Armenian Traditions” in Western New York is on view from Feb. 2 to May 7, and a closing reception will be held on its final day. “Imaginary Worlds: Behind the Scenes with Niagara University Theatre” is on view from Feb. 9 to Aug. 13, and a reception will be held on Feb. 23 from 4:30–7 p.m.
Niagara County Department of Health offers free chronic pain self-management workshop
Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. The Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division, in partnership with the Niagara County Office for the Aging, is offering a free chronic pain self-management workshop. The six-week workshop is scheduled on Thursdays, March 30, through May 4, from 1-3:30 p.m. at the North Tonawanda Public Library.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Half Marathon set for May 6
Roger King said that, as a 30-year-old, he started running to improve his health, but, since then, it has become a big part of his life. “I was recovering from smoking,” King said. “I was taking the initiative and was taking charge of my health. I want to grow old well. Running is both health and community. It’s a positive way to do it.
Jury convicts Miskho of manslaughter
Submitted by the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office. Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced that a Niagara County jury convicted Brian W. Miskho, age 33, of Niagara Falls, of first-degree manslaughter Friday afternoon. Miskho was convicted of stabbing Thomas Anderson, age 49, also of Niagara Falls, to...
Why is blue cheese served with wings?
The Buffalo History Museum discovers possible origin of iconic pairing. New evidence uncovered by The Buffalo History Museum might explain why The Anchor Bar chose to serve blue cheese and celery with its first plates of wings nearly six decades ago. Celery and blue cheese have been a fixture of...
UB School of Social Work offering a course in infant mental health
An infant’s ability to securely attach to a caregiver or parent is among the most important steps in the life course, according to Mickey Sperlich, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the University at Buffalo School of Social Work (SSW). That relationship is a cornerstone of the foundational learning experience...
'Big R': Ransomville Speedway releases 2023 schedule
The Ransomville Speedway has officially released the 2023 schedule of events. From fan favorites to national and regional touring series, “The Big R” is the place to be on Friday nights. A full Friday night race card features the Krown Undercoating 358 Modifieds, Investors Service DIRTcar Sportsman, KiPo...
Teen pleads guilty for shooting security officer with illegal gun outside of McKinley High School during brawl
Submitted by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces an 18-year-old male from Buffalo pleaded guilty this afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case, a designated Youth Part judge, to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and one count of assault in the second degree.
NCSO to crack down on impaired driving over Super Bowl weekend
Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced that Niagara County law enforcement agencies will participate in a special effort to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. In a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives, law enforcement officers...
