The Niagara History Center will offer a program for children ages 7-11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20, in honor of Presidents’ Day. A press release stated, “ ‘Presidential Kids’ will explore the fun, and not-so-fun, aspects of being a child living in the White House while your father is president. Activities will include learning about the kids who did live in the White House and some of the experiences they had; making a toy and playing games popular in the early 20th century; testing your presidential knowledge with a trivia game; finding out which president had the most rambunctious children and what mischief they got into; and enjoying a special snack.

LOCKPORT, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO