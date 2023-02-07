Read full article on original website
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
GOBankingRates
5 Items You Can Find on Sale for Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is coming up and Cupid's arrow has officially been drawn -- and it's aimed not just at the hearts of many an ardent lover, but at their wallets. According to a new survey from the...
housebeautiful.com
Stay-at-home Valentine's Day ideas
Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day with your other half or as a family, nothing goes down better than a creative (and inexpensive) date night in the comfort of your own home. Fancy dinners and lavish gifts may be the norm for Valentine's Day, but an at-home evening has the potential...
texaslifestylemag.com
L is for the Way You Look at Me… 2023 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide, Full of LOVEly Suggestions For Her
Valentine’s Day is a day for love – whether it be love for your significant other, your mom, a best friend, or even a neighbor! This day invites us to slow down and profess our endearment for those closest to us. While sending a bouquet of flowers is nice – let’s take it a step further this year. We have compiled the ultimate wish list for you, your lover… and ourselves as well!
What to get your own damn self this Valentine’s Day
No matter if you're in a relationship or not, it's still perfectly acceptable to give yourself a treat on this national day of celebrating love.
Valentines Day Gifts - Homemade with Love ❤️
Valentines Day is right around the corner. It’s less than 2 weeks away... are you ready? Prepared? Excited? Don’t care? If you don’t care this isn’t the article for you. If your excited read on...
Simplemost
You can send your ex a real scorpion on Valentine’s Day
Feeling stung by an ex this Valentine’s Day? Hard seltzer brand Topo Chico is offering up the perfect way to get them back: send them a real scorpion. While real, the scorpion is not alive — but it is edible. Safe to eat, it’s dipped in a strawberry guava coating inspired by the brand’s signature seltzer flavor. The Scorpion Valentines go on sale for $6.99 on Feb. 10 at 8 a.m. EST through Feb. 14, or while supplies last. (Yes, that means the scorpion will likely arrive after Valentine’s Day, but that just makes it even more of a surprise!)
WMTW
This animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex for Valentine's Day
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex this Valentine's Day. Animal Friends Humane Society said for $5, volunteers will write your ex's name in a litterbox and give it to cats at the shelter and, well, let nature do its thing. The...
dcnewsnow.com
Best Valentine’s basket
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are you tired of giving the same old box of candy and gifts for Valentine’s Day? When you upgrade to a Valentine’s basket, your recipient can enjoy a treasure trove of candy, snacks or gourmet items. Besides being...
Daily Evergreen
Satire: Text your ex this Valentine’s Day
Timing when to text your ex-partner is something many people spend way too much time thinking about. Many poor souls will spend weeks or even months contemplating whether to text their ex, but when is the best time for you?. Maybe you could pull a “Say anything” and stand outside...
Happy Valentine's Day! Macy's Is Offering Up to 70% Off Jewelry
Macy's Valentine's Day jewelry sale is here and is offering up to 70 off some gorgeous pieces.
Miniature Dog Charms That Parents Can Proudly Wear Are the Perfect Valentine's Day Gifts
These are just way too special.
Aldi is selling discounted prosecco rosé for some Valentine’s Day sparkle – and it’s less than £4
Whatever your take on Valentine’s Day, the day of love – which is less than a week away – is the perfect excuse to indulge yourself and the people you love, whether you’re plumping for a dine-in meal for two, hampers stuffed to the brim or a bottle of fizz in front of the telly.If popping a bottle of pink sparkles sounds like the perfect addition to an evening in, we have some good news – you can now buy a bottle of Costellore prosecco rosè from Aldi and still be left with change from a fiver (yes, really). Whether...
10 Best flower delivery services for Valentines Day 2023
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and there’s still time to ensure your significant other has a beautiful fresh flower bouquet at their doorstep Feb. 14. Because florists are particularly busy this time of year, online flower delivery services can often make gift planning for this holiday a bit easier on consumers.
Money
10 Squishmallow Toys Your Child Will Love This Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day is a special time of year for everyone, including children. It’s a chance to show little ones how much you love and care for them, and what better way to do that than with a new toy? Award-winning plush Squishmallows are the perfect way to add a little fun and excitement to your child’s Valentine’s Day, and there are plenty of Valentine’s-themed options to choose from.
Cult of Mac
Win Valentine’s Day with this $20 deal on $200 worth of restaurant gift cards
If you haven’t dined out in a while, you might be counting the minutes until Valentine’s Day gives you the perfect excuse for a date night. Here’s the problem: You may not have noticed, but that swanky eatery you and your partner love has probably gotten more expensive this year.
thesource.com
HERSource Valentine’s Day Wish List
February 14th is approaching and many lovebirds are still searching for that perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Here’s a quick tip: roses and candy are kind and expected— but who doesn’t enjoy a thoughtful gift? Whether you work at home or you’re a busy on-the-go entrepreneur, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite gifts we’d love to unbox.
Daily Californian
Activities to try for a self-care Valentine's Day
Whether it’s another year of being single or your very first, you don’t necessarily need a romantic partner to indulge in Valentine’s Day festivities. The Clog has some self-care ideas to make the most out of your Cupid’s Day, whether that’s staying in or going out.
ETOnline.com
Save On Beautiful Valentine's Day Flowers from UrbanStems With Our Exclusive Discount Code
Valentine's Day is just a few days away and despite all the elaborate gifts one can give and receive, there's nothing quite like a bouquet of flowers to make someone really feel special. Not only do they brighten up any room with a dose of color and fragrance, but the gesture brings an irreplaceable sense of old-world romance to our digital age.
TODAY.com
The Sweetest Bracket: Vote for your favorite Valentine’s Day chocolate
🎶 It's the most ... romantic time ... of the year. 🎶. Tuesday, Feb. 14 is steadily approaching, which means you should be thinking about the gift you'll be getting for your Valentine. Whether that person is your significant other, friend or yourself, you can never go wrong with a box of chocolates.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Jewelers Go All Out with Events, Gifts for Galentine’s Day
No matter what your relationship status is, Galentine’s Day is one holiday everyone can enjoy, with a bit of jewelry sparkle thrown into the mix. Also known as the more gender-neutral Palentine’s Day, Feb. 13 has become an increasingly popular way for people to celebrate friendship. Jewelers are now creating events and special items to boost the unofficial holiday as a reason to shop, have fun, and show affection with your besties.
