COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - Thanks to a K9 officer in northern Arizona, 2 men were caught with 50 pounds of meth in their car, police said. On Feb. 2, a Cottonwood Police K9 Unit made a traffic stop near I-17 and Camp Verde for a sedan that was reportedly impeding traffic and had a window tint violation.

COTTONWOOD, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO