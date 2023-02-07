Read full article on original website
Related
Adam Levine Welcomed His Third Child With Behati Prinsloo & People Are Trolling 'Baby Sumner'
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo just welcomed their third child, and people are already jumping to conclusions over the baby’s name. While this is probably a happy time for the couple, the world is not letting Levine off the hook for his cheating scandal just yet, and there are already plenty of "Sumner" jokes on the internet.
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo welcome third baby together just months after ‘cheating’ claims
ADAM Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have announced the birth of their third baby together. A source close to the couple exclusively told PEOPLE that they have welcomed their third baby. They have not shared any further details about their new addition to their growing family. The Victoria's Secret model...
Seat Filler At The Grammys Overheard JLo And Ben Affleck Discussing How He Was Being Meme’d, And Shared Her Honest Impression
After Ben Affleck went viral for his facial expressions during the awards show, one seat filler shared her experience sitting next to him and JLo.
Adam Levine's Wife Behati Prinsloo Publicly Responded To A Call Her Daddy Prank About The Singer's Cheating Scandal
Behati Prinsloo reacted after a prank from a podcast played on Adam Levine's purported cheating scandal.
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split
Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
Anne Heche Wrote That ‘Nothing’ In Her Life Made Her ‘Prouder’ Than Ellen DeGeneres Relationship & Her Kids
Anne Heche revealed that one of her proudest accomplishments was her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in her new, posthumously-released memoir Call Me Anne. The late actress said that along with the births of her children, she was most proud to get to stand up for LGBTQ+ equality through her relationship with the comedian, 64, from 1997 to 2000.
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde's Relationship With Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Been 'Easier' Since Harry Styles Split, Source Says
It appears that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are on good terms again after the pair were spotted sharing a hug over the weekend. In new pics of the former couple, the Ted Lasso star is seen embracing Wilde after leaving a meeting together in Hollywood on Friday. The pair...
HelloGiggles
Britney Spears Calls Out Alyssa Milano: ‘This definitely feels like a form of bullying.’
Britney Spears is back on social media after a brief hiatus, and doesn’t seem like she’s holding back on the kinds of things she’s willing to post. The legendary pop singer uploaded a rare Instagram Story late on Jan. 31, to voice her feelings about an old tweet from celeb superstar Alyssa Milano.
Kristen Bell Says Her Two Daughters Know 'Daddy Is an Addict': Nothing Is 'Off the Table'
Kristen Bell explains the importance of open conversations, even about difficult subjects, between herself, husband Dax Shepard and daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9½, in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue Kristen Bell believes in keeping an open relationship with her daughters. Appearing in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue — it's first-ever celebrity cover — the Frozen star, 42, talked about why she thinks keeping total honesty with her kids is one of her keys to parenting. "I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it...
Lisa Marie Presley Honored at 2023 Grammy Awards with Touching Tribute
After Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death at age 54 last month, the 65th Grammy Awards paid tribute to the musician and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley during Sunday's awards show Love for the late Lisa Marie Presley was abundant at the 65th Grammy Awards. After the musician's sudden death at age 54 last month, Sunday's awards show included a heartfelt tribute to the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley during Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performance. As the trio performed in honor of Fleetwood Mac's Christine...
A.V. Club
Sarah Michelle Gellar turned down roles in Fight Club and American Beauty due to Buffy scheduling conflicts
Former TV vampire ass-kicker Sarah Michelle Gellar knows a little something about iconic roles. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor portrayed one of the most beloved characters of her era as the tenacious Buffy Summers, and established herself as an icon of the late 90s to early 2000s with parts in Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and in the live-action Scooby Doo.
SheKnows
Two General Hospital Newcomers Add an Element of Surprise to Portia and Curtis’ Wedding
Portia never saw it coming — and neither did we. But in the February 7 episode of General Hospital, Curtis surprised his bride-to-be by revealing that two unexpected guests would be attending their wedding: her father and brother. (Meet them in the clip below.) Playing Dr. Sterling Robinson is...
EW.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar wants world to see 'steamy' Daphne and Velma kiss cut from Scooby-Doo
Sarah Michelle Gellar thinks the world is finally ready for the "less family-friendly" version of Scooby-Doo. The actress, who starred as the fashionable detective Daphne, says there are multiple cut scenes from the 2002 film that deserve to see the light of day, including a special moment between her character and Velma (Linda Cardellini).
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says 250 People Watched Her Film Selma Blair Kiss on Cruel Intentions Set
"It was like a live performance," Sarah Michelle Gellar said of her now iconic kiss scene with Selma Blair as she reflected on their 1999 teen movie Cruel Intentions Sarah Michelle Gellar had quite the audience for that iconic Cruel Intentions kiss scene. The Wolf Pack star, 45, recalled what was going on behind the camera when she kissed Selma Blair while filming the 1999 teen movie on "the first day in all of New York City of that year that was beautiful and sunny" in Central Park. "So,...
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi renew wedding vows with Kris Jenner’s help
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, hit the refresh button on their wedding vows after more than 14 years of marriage. The former talk show host took to social media on Thursday to share videos from their surprise ceremony, which was officiated by Kris Jenner and featured a performance by Brandi Carlile. “Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” DeGeneres, 65, captioned the Instagram post. ”Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday.” In the clip, de Rossi walked through a crowd of people wearing the same...
Matthew McConaughey to Play Elvis Presley in New Netflix Series, But There’s a Twist
Adding a new role to his already impressive acting resume, Matthew McConaughey is going to be voicing music icon Elvis Presley in Netflix’s new animated series Agent Elvis. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. Variety reports that Agent Elvis is created by...
Get To Know Richard Gere’s Rarely Seen Three Children
Richard Gere had a remarkable run in Hollywood and became a sex symbol after playing Julian kay, a male escort in American Gigolo, and his brilliant performance in movies like Pretty Woman, and Runaway Bride. The 73-year-old is not only a charmer on screen, as he has also had his pick of beautiful women whom he either married or was in a relationship with.
Amazon's Air Trailer Gives Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Some Choice '80s Fashion And Michael Jordan Swagger
Amazon Studios' Air tells the origin story of the Air Jordan brand, reuniting Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in the process.
Kirkus Reviews
Nicole Kidman To Star in Kay Scarpetta Series
Nicole Kidman will play medical examiner Kay Scarpetta in an Amazon series based on the crime novels of Patricia Cornwell, Deadline reports. Kidman will play Scarpetta in the series, which will also star Jamie Lee Curtis as Scarpetta’s sister, Dorothy Farinelli. The series will be written by Elizabeth Sarnoff, known for her work on series including Crossing Jordan, Lost, and Barry.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 1