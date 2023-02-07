Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, hit the refresh button on their wedding vows after more than 14 years of marriage. The former talk show host took to social media on Thursday to share videos from their surprise ceremony, which was officiated by Kris Jenner and featured a performance by Brandi Carlile. “Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” DeGeneres, 65, captioned the Instagram post. ”Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday.” In the clip, de Rossi walked through a crowd of people wearing the same...

7 DAYS AGO