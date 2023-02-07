ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split

Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
People

Kristen Bell Says Her Two Daughters Know 'Daddy Is an Addict': Nothing Is 'Off the Table'

Kristen Bell explains the importance of open conversations, even about difficult subjects, between herself, husband Dax Shepard and daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9½, in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue Kristen Bell believes in keeping an open relationship with her daughters. Appearing in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue — it's first-ever celebrity cover — the Frozen star, 42, talked about why she thinks keeping total honesty with her kids is one of her keys to parenting. "I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it...
People

Lisa Marie Presley Honored at 2023 Grammy Awards with Touching Tribute

After Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death at age 54 last month, the 65th Grammy Awards paid tribute to the musician and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley during Sunday's awards show Love for the late Lisa Marie Presley was abundant at the 65th Grammy Awards. After the musician's sudden death at age 54 last month, Sunday's awards show included a heartfelt tribute to the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley during Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performance. As the trio performed in honor of Fleetwood Mac's Christine...
A.V. Club

Sarah Michelle Gellar turned down roles in Fight Club and American Beauty due to Buffy scheduling conflicts

Former TV vampire ass-kicker Sarah Michelle Gellar knows a little something about iconic roles. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor portrayed one of the most beloved characters of her era as the tenacious Buffy Summers, and established herself as an icon of the late 90s to early 2000s with parts in Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and in the live-action Scooby Doo.
EW.com

Sarah Michelle Gellar wants world to see 'steamy' Daphne and Velma kiss cut from Scooby-Doo

Sarah Michelle Gellar thinks the world is finally ready for the "less family-friendly" version of Scooby-Doo. The actress, who starred as the fashionable detective Daphne, says there are multiple cut scenes from the 2002 film that deserve to see the light of day, including a special moment between her character and Velma (Linda Cardellini).
People

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says 250 People Watched Her Film Selma Blair Kiss on Cruel Intentions Set

"It was like a live performance," Sarah Michelle Gellar said of her now iconic kiss scene with Selma Blair as she reflected on their 1999 teen movie Cruel Intentions Sarah Michelle Gellar had quite the audience for that iconic Cruel Intentions kiss scene. The Wolf Pack star, 45, recalled what was going on behind the camera when she kissed Selma Blair while filming the 1999 teen movie on "the first day in all of New York City of that year that was beautiful and sunny" in Central Park. "So,...
Page Six

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi renew wedding vows with Kris Jenner’s help

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, hit the refresh button on their wedding vows after more than 14 years of marriage. The former talk show host took to social media on Thursday to share videos from their surprise ceremony, which was officiated by Kris Jenner and featured a performance by Brandi Carlile. “Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” DeGeneres, 65, captioned the Instagram post. ”Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday.” In the clip, de Rossi walked through a crowd of people wearing the same...
DoYouRemember?

Get To Know Richard Gere’s Rarely Seen Three Children

Richard Gere had a remarkable run in Hollywood and became a sex symbol after playing Julian kay, a male escort in American Gigolo, and his brilliant performance in movies like Pretty Woman, and Runaway Bride. The 73-year-old is not only a charmer on screen, as he has also had his pick of beautiful women whom he either married or was in a relationship with.
Kirkus Reviews

Nicole Kidman To Star in Kay Scarpetta Series

Nicole Kidman will play medical examiner Kay Scarpetta in an Amazon series based on the crime novels of Patricia Cornwell, Deadline reports. Kidman will play Scarpetta in the series, which will also star Jamie Lee Curtis as Scarpetta’s sister, Dorothy Farinelli. The series will be written by Elizabeth Sarnoff, known for her work on series including Crossing Jordan, Lost, and Barry.
