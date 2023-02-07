ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Two West Chester Shops Join Forces to Offer Unique Eagles Apparel Ahead of Super Bowl

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BjVa_0kfXGJGm00
Photo byFOX 29 Philadelphia

Two West Chester shops have joined forces ahead of the Super Bowl to offer unique Eagles apparel to support the team, writes Dawn Timmeney for FOX29

Tish Boutique owners wanted to team up with Murnane Monograms on a project for months, and the Birds’ soaring success seemed to be the perfect opportunity. 

“We just got together and said, ‘Hey, if they win, let’s do this,’” said Amy Murnane, with Murnane Monograms. “They did and here we are. I had a hunch that it was going to be popular.” 

The shops are offering free personalized Eagles monogramming on kids’ gear as well as sweatshirts and t-shirts for sale. People were also invited to bring their own gear for a festive Eagles monogram party last Friday. 

“It’s always nice to support locally,” said Tish Ashley Darlington, co-owner of Tish Boutique. “We have so many good friends that have become customers. This whole comradery of the Eagles and Philadelphia has been a lot of fun.” 

Read more about the apparel at FOX29

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TODAY.com

Mom of 2 sons playing in Super Bowl shows us her special, extremely fair jacket

On Super Bowl Sunday, super mom Donna Kelce will be wearing a special uniform of her own. When she becomes the first mom to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl, Kelce will be sporting a custom-made jacket to go with her now-famous split jersey as she cheers on her sons' teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Map Reveals Super Bowl Rooting Interest By State

While Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles fans have an easy choice, other NFL fans are determining their rooting interest for Sunday's Super Bowl. BetOnline.ag attempted to determine how the country's fandom aligns. They tracked Twitter Geotagged data of #ChiefsKingdom and #FlyEaglesFly ...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Miami

Chiefs Fan Donated a Kidney to an Eagles Fan, And Now They Are Going to the Super Bowl Together

These two football fans may be mortal enemies when their teams meet in the Super Bowl, but they are on the same side when it comes to saving a life. Philadelphia Eagles fan Billy Welsh will sit next to Kansas City Chiefs fan John Gladwell at the game on Sunday after Gladwell donated his kidney to Welsh more than two years ago. The two sat down to discuss their inspiring journey with Hoda Kotb on TODAY on Feb. 8.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Your guide to Super Bowl watch parties in the Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After defeating the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 57th Super Bowl on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. As an action-packed day of intense football, Super Bowl Sunday is also a time to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy