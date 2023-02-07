Two West Chester Shops Join Forces to Offer Unique Eagles Apparel Ahead of Super Bowl

Photo by FOX 29 Philadelphia

Two West Chester shops have joined forces ahead of the Super Bowl to offer unique Eagles apparel to support the team, writes Dawn Timmeney for FOX29.

Tish Boutique owners wanted to team up with Murnane Monograms on a project for months, and the Birds’ soaring success seemed to be the perfect opportunity.

“We just got together and said, ‘Hey, if they win, let’s do this,’” said Amy Murnane, with Murnane Monograms. “They did and here we are. I had a hunch that it was going to be popular.”

The shops are offering free personalized Eagles monogramming on kids’ gear as well as sweatshirts and t-shirts for sale. People were also invited to bring their own gear for a festive Eagles monogram party last Friday.

“It’s always nice to support locally,” said Tish Ashley Darlington, co-owner of Tish Boutique. “We have so many good friends that have become customers. This whole comradery of the Eagles and Philadelphia has been a lot of fun.”