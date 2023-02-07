Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Tigers sign former Dodgers prospect to minor-league deal
DJ Peters, a right-handed hitting outfielder who spent most of last season in Korea, has signed a minor-league deal with the Detroit Tigers. Peters, 27, was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round in 2016 and was considered a top-15 prospect in their system as recently as 2020.
theScore
Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker
New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
Detroit Tigers Position Battles: Eric Haase headlines catchers, with others vying for time in 2023
This article is part 3 of 3 in the series Spring Training Position Battles. Detroit Tigers Position Battles: Eric Haase headlines catchers, with others vying for time in 2023. We've been diving into the perceived open positions for the Detroit Tigers heading into Spring Training. Earlier we discussed the left fielder options (or just corner outfielder, depending on Austin Meadows), and yesterday we laid out the potential candidates for the wide-open third base position. Now, it is time to look at the Tigers' backstop options, knowing that Eric Haase will be the Opening Day starter.
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
Ex-Tigers Star Southpaw Would Be Perfect Addition To Red Sox's Bullpen
Could the Boston Red Sox have the best bullpen in Major League Baseball by making one more splash with spring training right around the corner?. Thanks to a complete overhaul by Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the club boasts Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Richard Bleier, John Schreiber and Tanner Houck at the back of the bullpen. All five could be described as legitimate high-leverage relievers.
MLive.com
Tigers’ bullpen lost 4 key relievers, setting stage for spring competition
The Detroit Tigers traded away two key relievers and lost two more to free agency, and yet the bullpen doesn’t seem like an especially dire concern heading into the 2023 season. Perhaps that’s because the Tigers finished 30 games under .500 in 2022 and don’t seem much closer to...
Bless You Boys
Tuesday Tigers links: Bally Sports announces Grapefruit League broadcast schedule
Monday was the Detroit Tigers’ Truck Day, a far more consistent predictor of spring than a certain groundhog, and so we’re in the final approach to pitchers and catchers reporting to camp. Whatever comes for the Tigers this year, and expectations seem be extremely low, major league baseball is finally about to gear up for a new season.
Detroit Tigers fan with more than 1,200 signed baseballs searching for a way to share his collection
ADA, MI – In the wee hours of a November morning, Steve Nagengast was a bundle of nerves in front of his computer. Entrenched in an all-night bidding war for a piece of baseball history, the West Michigan resident postponed sleep and watched the seconds tick by until the auction’s 30-minute timer expired with his $10,500 offer at the top of the list.
MLive.com
Fanatics has fresh deals for new Detroit Tigers sportswear to kick of MLB spring training
Spring training is just a week away and Fanatics has new spring training gear on sale now to support your favorite teams. If you’re a baseball fan and want to support the Detroit Tigers during their training in Lakeland, Fanatics has deals for less than $50 dollars. Save on flex hats, fitted hats, hoodies, T-shirts and more. Celebrate past training seasons and upcoming events with deals on 2020 and 2021 Spring Training T-shirts and Detroit Tigers Spring Training Fitted Hats. Plus, get free 1 or 2 day shipping on select items when you use code: 24SHIP.
