Mike Bonin on the leaked LA City Hall tape, his future

"Inside the Issues: The Podcast" host Alex Cohen sits down with former Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, who gets personal about the City Hall tape scandal, the effect on his family and his own future. About The Show. In the official companion podcast to her nightly show, "Inside The...
An 'Avatar' experience is coming to Disneyland but where?

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The world of Pandora is coming to Disneyland. But the prominent question theme park experts are asking is where?. On the heels of a successful theatrical release of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger dropped a doozy during Wednesday’s investor call when he said the world of “Avatar” is coming to Disneyland Resort.
Tiny home site opens in Sun Valley, expected to house 161 residents

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A new tiny home site expected to support 161 formerly unhoused Angelenos opened in Sun Valley Thursday. The Branford Village, formerly the site of an encampment, will become an interim housing project with 161 beds and other amenities and resources, according to officials. Alexis Wesson,...
LAMP Lodge permanent supportive housing opens in Skid Row

LOS ANGELES — With a homeless population of about 17,000, Skid Row is, like so many other parts of the city, in desperate need of permanent supportive housing. On Thursday, the area took a small but significant step toward making a dent in one of Los Angeles’ most entrenched enclaves for people experiencing homelessness when it opened the LAMP Lodge.
State awards $196 million for multi-family housing projects in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The state is awarding a combined $196 million to multifamily housing projects across Los Angeles County, officials announced Thursday. The funding is part of an effort by the state to overhaul the process for housing grants. The state announced more than $825 million in funding to 58 communities, which is expected to build 9,550 homes. The projects are expected to benefit around 187,500 people in total.
OC Animal Care: Adopt dogs 25 pounds and larger for free

TUSTIN, Calif. — OC Animal Care is sponsoring another month of free adoptions for dogs 25 pounds or more, hoping to capitalize on a strong January. The shelter is waiving adoption fees for February following a similar promotion last month, which helped usher out 119 dogs. The shelter encourages...
LA Council seeks reports on bus driver shortage, impact on transit services

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Citing a shortage of bus drivers in Los Angeles, the City Council sought reports Wednesday on its impact on transit services. The council directed the LA Department of Transportation to report on the number of bus operator vacancies per contract, any ongoing reduction in service and the estimated cost of any recommended wage increases for drivers.
Long Beach Fire Department names new chief

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Dennis Buchanan, a 29-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department, has been appointed chief, succeeding the recently retired Xavier Espino, City Manager Tom Modica announced Wednesday. Buchanan, who becomes the department’s first chief who is both Black and Latino, will begin his new...
LA County logs 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 1,103 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, along with 14 more virus-related deaths. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,683,859. The daily case numbers released by the county’s Department of Public Health are...
