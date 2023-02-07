Read full article on original website
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
KUTV
Teen arrested following several threats against Riverton High school officials
RIVERTON, Utah (KUTV) — A student was arrested after police say he made several threats against Riverton High and school officials. The teen was arrested on many charges, including one count of terrorist threat, one count of school threat, and two counts of violence threat. According to a probable...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Student arrested after making threats to blow up high school, kill people
RIVERTON, Utah — A Utah student is in custody after saying he would "blow up the school with a bomb" and threatening violence against school officials and their families at Riverton High School. Among other charges, Joshua Kasalek, 18, was arrested on one count of threats of terrorism, a...
Gephardt Daily
Riverton Police: High school student arrested after multiple threats of violence
RIVERTON, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old Riverton High School student has been charged after he allegedly threatened a student and three school officials with violence, and said he was going to return to the school with a bomb. The suspect was been charged on suspicion...
Missing teen in Brigham City found safe
Linkoln has been found safe and healthy, Brigham City police say.
KUTV
University of Utah public safety officials discuss 'reimagining policing'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The head of public safety at the University of Utah said the police department has made changes to keep students and faculty members safe. Top campus law enforcement officials talked Wednesday about "reimagining policing." They fielded honest and hard questions from Tracie Keesee who...
Layton man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting teen girl
A Layton man was charged Wednesday with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenage girl last October.
KUTV
Bomb squad called out to Lehi residence after suspicious substance found in vial
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad responded to a home in Lehi after a report of a suspicious substance in a vial that was found in a padded box. Officials were called to the home near 550 West 2100 North at approximately 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Hunter High, Elementary Schools lockout lifted
The West Valley City Police Dept. has placed Hunter High School and Hunter Elementary School on Lockout Protocol because of "suspicious activity" off-campus, according to the Granite School District.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD bike squads make 5 arrests during operation Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Bike Squad officers made five arrests Tuesday during a mission aimed at removing drugs from the streets. Participating were officers with the SLCPD’s Pioneer, Liberty, and Central Bike Squads. “In total, officers confiscated 10.9...
KUTV
Multiple police officers called to Kearns neighborhood on reports of shots fired
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple police officers were called to a Kearns neighborhood after reports of shots fired. Officers were called near the area of 4000 Coriander Drive in Kearns around 8:45 p.m., just south of the Utah Olympic Oval. Several agencies, K-9 units and a helicopter were called...
ABC 4
Utah Department of Corrections responds to three assaults against prison staff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Since Jan. 21, there have been three assaults against Utah State Correctional facility staff, prompting an investigation and possible charges to be filed. The first assault took place on Jan. 21 when a correctional officer was allegedly attacked while working a section of...
Police searching for missing Brigham City teen
Police are asking for help in locating a missing Brigham City boy who is considered to be endangered. Linkoln is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a lime green coat.
KUTV
Ogden crossing guard hospitalized after hit-and-run outside elementary school
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An Ogden City crossing guard was transported to a local hospital after officials said they were hit by an unknown vehicle. They said the guard was preparing to set up their crossing at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The crossing is outside Bonneville Elementary School and near Highland Junior High School.
KUTV
Plane removed from January crash site near Weber, Rich counties
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A small plane was recovered from a crash site on the border of Weber and Rich counties. "The recovery team did an outstanding job airlifting the plane and prepping it to be towed off the mountain," Weber County officials said. A multi-county search and rescue...
ksl.com
Boy dies after fall from a slide at school in Tooele County
ERDA, Tooele County — An 8-year-old boy has died after falling from a slide during recess at an elementary school in Tooele County on Monday, a district spokesman confirmed Wednesday. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the student's passing following the accident on the playground at...
KUTV
Payson rallies around 84-year-old Walmart greeter who claims he was abruptly fired
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Long-time Utah Walmart greeter Thane Telford went back to the Payson store on Thursday, but this time he was across the parking lot as an ex-employee—fired, he said, just the day before. Friends and family joined him waving to customers and members of the...
Bicyclist charged in alleged assault of UTA bus driver
A Sandy man was charged with assault for allegedly pushing a UTA bus driver.
Authorities investigating death of Park City Mountain employee at Slopeside Village
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 40-year-old man and Park City Mountain employee died earlier this week at Slopeside Village, the new affordable employee housing complex at the base of Canyons Village. The man was a resident of Slopeside, which opened late last year. The exact time...
