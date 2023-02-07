ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Student arrested after making threats to blow up high school, kill people

RIVERTON, Utah — A Utah student is in custody after saying he would "blow up the school with a bomb" and threatening violence against school officials and their families at Riverton High School. Among other charges, Joshua Kasalek, 18, was arrested on one count of threats of terrorism, a...
RIVERTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD bike squads make 5 arrests during operation Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Bike Squad officers made five arrests Tuesday during a mission aimed at removing drugs from the streets. Participating were officers with the SLCPD’s Pioneer, Liberty, and Central Bike Squads. “In total, officers confiscated 10.9...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Ogden crossing guard hospitalized after hit-and-run outside elementary school

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An Ogden City crossing guard was transported to a local hospital after officials said they were hit by an unknown vehicle. They said the guard was preparing to set up their crossing at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The crossing is outside Bonneville Elementary School and near Highland Junior High School.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Plane removed from January crash site near Weber, Rich counties

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A small plane was recovered from a crash site on the border of Weber and Rich counties. "The recovery team did an outstanding job airlifting the plane and prepping it to be towed off the mountain," Weber County officials said. A multi-county search and rescue...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Boy dies after fall from a slide at school in Tooele County

ERDA, Tooele County — An 8-year-old boy has died after falling from a slide during recess at an elementary school in Tooele County on Monday, a district spokesman confirmed Wednesday. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the student's passing following the accident on the playground at...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy