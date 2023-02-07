Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Supervisors Discuss States Property Tax Formula Error
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Board of Supervisor Chairman Mike Olson says the budget is currently in limbo due to the state’s error in calculating property tax rates. Olson understands the average loss per county is around $2,500. Due to a miswritten bill in the 2021 session, property owners could...
Council Bluffs community responds to voucher bill
The state of Iowa recently passed a bill that will provide families with a voucher worth $7598 per student to pay for tuition at private schools. This new legislation has been met with both excitement and concern, with some seeing it as a way to increase educational options for families, while others worry about its impact on public schools.
Hawkins appointed deputy Nebraska City Attorney
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are looking at adjusting some city positions. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved the appointment of Seth Hawkins as deputy city attorney. Hawkins is expected to assist Drew Graham, who remains a part-time city attorney while working in Aurora. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says Hawkins has been serving as a part-time Otoe County attorney. He says Hawkins will assist the city in prosecuting code and zoning violations--matters in which an attorney needs to be present.
Fremont County sheriff seeks new camera equipment
(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are exploring funding options for new law enforcement surveillance equipment. By unanimous vote Wednesday morning, the county's board of supervisors rescinded a previous motion approved last week to use money from the county sheriff's offices room and board revenues to purchase new camera equipment for deputies, vehicles and the county's law enforcement center. Instead, the board is exploring using the county's American Rescue Plan Act dollars to cover the expenses. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope outlined his department's equipment needs.
Shirley appointed to fill Sidney Council vacancy
(Sidney) -- The Sidney City Council's newest member hopes to see the small town continue to grow and thrive. That's the message from Justin Shirley, who was appointed by the council late last month to fill the vacancy left by Drew LeMaster, who resigned earlier this year. A Percival native, Shirley was born and raised in Fremont County before going to Simpson College. Shirley worked for roughly four years in the banking industry in Des Moines and Omaha before moving back to Sidney in 2011 with his wife Randi, where they have lived since. Shirley currently works as a crop insurance agent in Red Oak and has two children with his wife. Shirley says he was happy to be appointed to the council, which he says had been a growing interest for him in recent years.
Red Oak council hears update on community heart and soul
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak community leaders are taking the next steps in a program designed to bolster community building and engagement. During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council received an update on the Community Heart and Soul program from committee member Beau Boeye. The city agreed to participate in the program, funded by the Orton Foundation, in February of 2022. Boeye informed the council that the Red Oak Community Heart and Soul group had been awarded the $10,000 seed grant from the Orton Foundation in October to fund half of the project.
Taylor County assessor clerk terminated
(Bedford) -- A Taylor County employee was terminated early last month. According to a disciplinary form provided to KMA News by the Taylor County Auditor's Office, Bethany Murphy was terminated as assessor clerk on January 13th. According to the document, Murphy was fired for multiple violations including conduct, work quantity and output, dishonesty, and performance.
Carolyn M. Sederburg, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending Name:Carolyn M. SederburgPronunciation: Age:81From:Shenandoah, IowaPrevious:…
Wayne Bailey, 85, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa with fellowship to follow at the Red Oak Elks Lodge. Memorials: Suggested to the First Christian Church or the Montgomery County Memorial Court Of Honor. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Alesa E. McDowell, 45, of Creston, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Sidney Cemetery - Sidney, Iowa. Notes:Alesa passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Remembrances...
Fire damages Villisca structure
(Villisca) -- At least one firefighter was injured in a fire damaging a Montgomery County building early Thursday morning. Fire departments from four communities battled the fire at 303 East 5th Street in Villisca. Villisca's Fire/Rescue Department responded to the reported structure fire shortly before 6:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters spotted heavy smoke coming from the structure. Operations switched to an offensive mode once firefighters from Stanton, Grant and Red Oak arrived under mutual aid. Fire crews made an initial knockdown and were working their way through the structure when a firefighter fell through the building's second floor. The firefighter exited the structure, and was transported by Villisca Ambulance Service and Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
Light Snow Forecast For Omaha/Council Bluffs Region
Omaha National Weather Service Meteorologists say the next winter weather system is expected to bring minor snow accumulations Wednesday night over portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa and over much of the area Thursday or Thursday night. They say the best potential for an inch or two of snow...
Lois Wagoner, 76, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. Memorials: Lois Wagoner Scholarship Fund or Spastic Parapalegia Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda...
Kenneth "Ken" Garrett, 93, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, February 10, 2023. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with a Masonic service following at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Clarinda Foundation or First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda,...
Cedric Nelson, 22 of Clearfield, formerly of Lenox
Location:Clearfield Christian Church ~ Clearfield, Iowa. Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ February 9, 2023. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 4 to 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given in Cedric's name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa.
Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 25, 2023 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 8,...
Don Crill, 88, Carl, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 10, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 A.M. Visitation End:11:00 A.M. Memorials:In lieu of flowers, to the Carl Church and/or the Carl Cemetery.
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 9, 2023. Visitation Start:4:30 p.m. Cemetery:A private family graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Notes:. Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa, died Monday, February 6, 2023. at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland...
