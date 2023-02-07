(Sidney) -- The Sidney City Council's newest member hopes to see the small town continue to grow and thrive. That's the message from Justin Shirley, who was appointed by the council late last month to fill the vacancy left by Drew LeMaster, who resigned earlier this year. A Percival native, Shirley was born and raised in Fremont County before going to Simpson College. Shirley worked for roughly four years in the banking industry in Des Moines and Omaha before moving back to Sidney in 2011 with his wife Randi, where they have lived since. Shirley currently works as a crop insurance agent in Red Oak and has two children with his wife. Shirley says he was happy to be appointed to the council, which he says had been a growing interest for him in recent years.

SIDNEY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO