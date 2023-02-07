ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KU Sports

KU’s defensive play was a promising sign in road win over Oklahoma

For much of the season, Kansas head coach Bill Self has been asking his team to make opponents play poorly. Essentially, he wants KU’s defensive play to be so disruptive that opposing teams are not getting what they want on offense. KU’s 78-55 win over Oklahoma on Saturday was...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy