KU Sports
KU’s defensive play was a promising sign in road win over Oklahoma
For much of the season, Kansas head coach Bill Self has been asking his team to make opponents play poorly. Essentially, he wants KU’s defensive play to be so disruptive that opposing teams are not getting what they want on offense. KU’s 78-55 win over Oklahoma on Saturday was...
KU Sports
Udeh’s Big Day: Freshman forward helps lead Kansas to blowout road win at Oklahoma
Norman, Okla. — Kansas freshman Ernest Udeh Jr., played a season-high 17 minutes in the 9th-ranked Jayhawks’ 78-55 win over Oklahoma on Saturday. And he made nearly every one of them count. “He was great,” KU coach Bill Self said after watching the freshman big man score eight...
KU Sports
Taiyanna Jackson’s double-double leads KU women to road win at Texas Tech
Senior center Taiyanna Jackson scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds while the Kansas Jayhawks dominated the paint in a 78-67 victory over Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday. Jackson was unstoppable in the first quarter, racking up eight points in eight minutes of play,...
KU Sports
No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (19-5 overall, 7-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-12 overall, 2-9 Big 12)
—- If you’ve followed this Kansas basketball team for even part of the current season, you’ve likely heard a number of KU players and coaches emphasize the importance of energy on game nights. Makes sense. Basketball is a fast game, often played at an up-tempo pace throughout and...
KU Sports
