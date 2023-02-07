SNOW HILL, Md. – The town of Snow Hill is talking safety with a hefty price tag, $79,000 to be exact. The town is about to get a whole lot brighter and it’s all thanks to a grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. One local business owner says this is a great need for the area. “It doesn’t hurt to have light especially when people are out in the evenings we know that we have a street light that’s out all the time, across the street from me on pearl street,” says Diana Nolte, Snow Hill Toys owner.

