WMDT.com
Fire destroys barn in Caroline Co.
RIDGELY, Md. – State fire marshals are investigating a fire that destroyed a Caroline County barn Wednesday night. The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. at 11680 Ridgely Road. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in approximately 30 minutes. The cause and origin of the fire remain...
starpublications.online
Former Seaford residents to appear on Family Feud as the Cannon family
When Brauncy Lee Jenkins, Sr. and his sister Than Cannon watched “Family Feud” on their grandmother’s television set in Laurel as kids they’d play along. The siblings used to think it would be fun to be on the show. But then, life happened. Brauncy later got...
starpublications.online
Laurel Police Chief Wright takes Boys and Girls Club ‘Youth of the Year’ personally
Laurel’s Police Chief has taken the initiative to “put his money where his mouth is” in lauding the exemplary character of two young people in the community. Chief Dan Wright was asked to serve as a judge for the recent Laurel Boys & Girls Club annual “Youth of the Year” event. He was impressed with what he was able to learn about the candidates in this year’s competition.
WMDT.com
$350K granted to expand Truitt Street Community Center
SALISBURY, Md., – The Truitt Street Community Center is getting some new upgrades. Or shall we say a new building is in the works to help more community members. The added building is 4,000 square feet. It will include a kitchen and cafe, a tech center, and a community space, along with a lounge room. This comes from a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club and a grant for $350,000 through the Board of Public Works which the city then matched.
WBOC
Milford Mayor Considers Pallet Shelter Village for Homeless Community
MILFORD, Del. -- After recently visiting the up and functioning pallet shelter village or "tiny homes" in Georgetown, Del., Milford Mayor Archie Campbell has considered making the idea a reality in Milford, where many in the homeless community are displaced and on the streets. People living in an encampment known...
WMDT.com
Easton man arrested for intentionally setting his house on fire on Thanksgiving Day 2022
EASTON, Md. – An Easton man has been arrested in connection to a Thanksgiving Day house fire. An investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshals has led to the arrest of 41-year-old Fred Rider III after determining that he was responsible for intentionally setting his own house on fire. The fire originally took place at around 8 p.m. on November 24, 2022, at 27930 Peach Orchard Road. More than 45 firefighters responded to fight the blaze, which completely destroyed the house, causing over $800,000 in damage to the structure and personal belongings.
WBOC
Helicopter Conducting Talbot County Power Line Inspections
TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - People in Talbot County can expect to spot a black helicopter in the area through the weekend. Talbot County Emergency Services have notified neighbors that utility companies are using the helicopter to complete their annual inspections of county power lines. The agency said the aircraft will...
WMDT.com
Police respond to incident at Somerset Intermediate School
WESTOVER, Md. – Law enforcement responded to an incident at Somerset Intermediate School Thursday morning. We’re told the incident took place at around 8:50 a.m. Deputies responded to the school and located the School Resource Deputy assigned to that school had one individual detained. The deputy sustained minor injuries but was okay.
WBOC
Wicomico County Announces Park Updates
DELMAR, Md.- The Wicomico County Parks and Recreation Department announced plans to renovate the Mason-Dixon Sports Complex in Delmar. The county is considering adding pickleball courts, a soccer/multi-use field, walking paths, and large parking lot. Steve Miller, director of Parks and Recreation says the goal of the renovation is to fix the safety issues around the park.
cambridgespy.org
Cambridge Time Machine: Heading Over to Town
A traveler could get from Talbot to Dorchester County only by boat until 1935, when the first bridge across that part of the Choptank River was opened, bearing the name of late Governor Emerson C. Harrington. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was present to dedicate the two-mile-long engineering and technological achievement, the longest bridge in Maryland until 1952. When the four-lane Frederick C. Malkus Bridge replaced the Harrington in 1987, outdoors writer Bill Burton advocated to save some of the old bridge as a fishing pier, and the state park attached to it was renamed for him in 2011.
Cambridge shootings connected to vehicle captured on Surveillance video
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police believe they have found the source of three shootings that occurred throughout the community Tuesday night. After investigating the shootings police found a vehicle on a surveillance video system that appears to be connected to all three incidents. Incident 1: Cambridge police investigating Tuesday night shootingIncident 2: Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge As Officers were walking in the area of Bayly Rd on Tuesday at approximately 11:15 pm, they were informed that another “Shot Spotter” alert had been issued for the 800 block of Park Lane. CPD and MSP units responded to the The post Cambridge shootings connected to vehicle captured on Surveillance video appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
$79K in safety grant funding to support Snow Hill
SNOW HILL, Md. – The town of Snow Hill is talking safety with a hefty price tag, $79,000 to be exact. The town is about to get a whole lot brighter and it’s all thanks to a grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. One local business owner says this is a great need for the area. “It doesn’t hurt to have light especially when people are out in the evenings we know that we have a street light that’s out all the time, across the street from me on pearl street,” says Diana Nolte, Snow Hill Toys owner.
WBOC
Threat At Snow Hill Middle School Found Non-Credible
SNOW HILL, Md.- A threat made involving the Snow Hill Middle School Wednesday morning was deemed non-credible. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says that a social media threat was made regarding the middle school around 10:30 a.m. No word on specifics of the threat. Students and staff at Snow Hill...
Cambridge police investigating Tuesday night shooting
CAMBRIDGE, MD – The Cambridge Police Department is investigating a possible shooting, but so far have come up empty-handed. It was reported on Tuesday at approximately 8:11 p.m. that a “Shot Spotter” alert occurred outside of the reportable boundary area of Cambridge. According to the alert, six shots were fired between Chestnut Place and Maces Lane on Bayly Road. As the shooting occurred outside of the reportable boundary area, CPD did not initially receive an alert. As of approximately 8:36 p.m., CPD received a report of shots fired near Colonial Avenue. The CPD officers investigated the Shot Spotter system and The post Cambridge police investigating Tuesday night shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean City Today
Hot air balloon fest, other events floated for Ocean City
With help from city government tourism grants, the next year could welcome glow balloons over the beach, some of the strongest people in the world testing their skills at the convention center and a flag football tournament just outside city limits. Members of the city’s Tourism Commission gave favorable recommendations...
State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges
The Delaware State Police have arrested 23-year-old John Wyatte of Dover, Delaware and three other people after concluding a drug investigation yesterday in Dover. On February 8, 2023, at approximately […] The post State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. school threat deemed non-credible, normal operations resume
SNOW HILL, Md. – Police say an investigation was launched following a threat at a Worcester County School Wednesday morning. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says at around 10:30 a.m., they were made aware of a school safety threat involving Snow Hill Middle School that originated from a social media post. Students and staff at the school, as well as Cedar Chapel Special School and neighboring Snow Hill Elementary School immediately entered into shelter in place status.
11 Dead Pets Found In Home Without Smoke Alarms Installed: Maryland Fire Marshal
Nearly a dozen pets needlessly died over the weekend when a blaze broke out in a Maryland home that previously had been provided with smoke alarms that were never installed, according to the state’s fire marshal. Shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, fire crews from multiple agencies...
shoredailynews.com
Fleig indicted in murders of two Accomack County men in 2021 plus several other crimes
An Accomack Grand Jury indicted a poultry plant worker on murder, arson, and related theft and firearm offenses Monday in connection with a crime spree that left two local men dead in 2021. Forty-six-year-old Gary Joseph Fleig, of Green Hill Road in New Church, who has also lived in Hallwood...
