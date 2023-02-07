ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
Suspect arrested in 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins, who was shot to death at the Emerald Queen Casino. According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Jenkins was killed on Aug. 1,...
Man arrested in Tacoma for building explosives in home, police say

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police arrested a 45-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly making and using explosives. According to authorities, community members reached out to Community Liaison Officers to report explosions coming from the suspect’s home. Tacoma detectives and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism task force began investigating the man. They...
Family hopes new photos shed light on unsolved murder of 45-year-old man

SKYWAY, Wash. - King County Sheriff's detectives and the family of Antoine Matthews Sr. are asking for the public's help in identifying his killer. Saturday will mark five years since the 45-year-old died in a driveway in the Skyway neighborhood of south Seattle. He was killed early Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.
Man shot, killed in South Seattle, no suspects identified

SEATTLE - A man was shot and killed in South Seattle early Tuesday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to a home near Rainier Ave S and S Willow St at 6:58 a.m., responding to reports of a person down. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.
