Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
SPD arrests man for threatening woman with a gun, firing shots in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man who threatened a woman with a gun in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood on Thursday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 12:30 a.m., officers responded near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. after someone called 911 saying a woman was shot at by a man.
q13fox.com
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight; suspects lead police on chase through Des Moines
DES MOINES, Wash. - Two people are in custody after allegedly carjacking two people, and trying to carjack a third, before leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that ended in a crash and an officer firing his gun. The incident started Thursday when Des Moines police saw two...
Tacoma police release new details in 2021 case of man found murdered in stolen truck
On Dec. 31, 2021, police found 31-year-old Jordan Patterson dead inside a stolen truck.
MyNorthwest.com
Shots fired, police chase, 3 carjacking attempts, and crash in South King County
Kent police opened fire after a carjacking, police chase, and crash, involving at least four cars. This snarled traffic on busy Pacific Highway South in Des Moines all afternoon, with the scene ending near South 224th Street. It started on Thursday when Des Moines police spotted a stolen vehicle and...
q13fox.com
Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
q13fox.com
Family mourns mom of 3 hit, killed by alleged drunk forklift driver in Seattle
SEATTLE - A family is demanding justice for their loved one after a woman was killed in a supposed DUI crash involving a forklift. Seattle Fire Department responded to the intersection of Aurora Ave. N and N. 96th St. in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood around 3:27 p.m. on Feb. 7 for reports of a crash.
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested in 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins, who was shot to death at the Emerald Queen Casino. According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Jenkins was killed on Aug. 1,...
Man Arrested For Setting Mattress On Fire Before Leaving Seattle Hotel
Police said the suspect previously threatened to burn down a woman's apartment.
q13fox.com
Tacoma man arrested for making improvised explosive devices
In Tacoma, Washington, Police arrested a man accused of making improvised explosive devices and blowing them up. It turns out, police have neighbors to thank for making the arrest.
Bellevue construction workers threatened by 74-year-old man with rifle, police say
Police said the man was armed with a semiautomatic rifle when he threatened construction workers.
q13fox.com
Man arrested in Tacoma for building explosives in home, police say
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police arrested a 45-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly making and using explosives. According to authorities, community members reached out to Community Liaison Officers to report explosions coming from the suspect’s home. Tacoma detectives and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism task force began investigating the man. They...
q13fox.com
Family hopes new photos shed light on unsolved murder of 45-year-old man
SKYWAY, Wash. - King County Sheriff's detectives and the family of Antoine Matthews Sr. are asking for the public's help in identifying his killer. Saturday will mark five years since the 45-year-old died in a driveway in the Skyway neighborhood of south Seattle. He was killed early Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.
q13fox.com
Docs: Man bailed out of jail with stolen credit card before deadly shooting
The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities.
q13fox.com
3 women attacked in separate, random attacks in Seattle in less than 48 hours
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle police responded to three separate random attacks on women in less than two days. The first incident happened Friday around 8 a.m. on the Howe Street stairs. "I definitely locked eye contact with this guy and realized his fist, his right fist, was coming at my...
q13fox.com
2,500 cars stolen from King, Pierce counties in January
Car thefts are skyrocketing this year. The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force says that in January, more than 900 cars were stolen in Pierce County, and 1,600 in King County.
Seattle police looking for more information on van suspected in fatal hit-and-run
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above story on the family of a hit-and-run victim asking the public for more information originally aired on Feb. 6, 2023. Seattle police are asking the public for more information about a Ford van investigators say may be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Capitol Hill.
q13fox.com
Marysville Police looking to ID 2 suspects who broke into Won's Asian Market
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The owners of Won’s Asian Market in Marysville are asking for the public’s help to identify the two suspects who broke into their store around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 2. The store has only been operating for about eight months. As soon as the two...
Woman Identified After Deadly Crash Involving Forklift Driver In Seattle
'She brought everyone smiles and she brought everyone laughter.'
q13fox.com
Man shot, killed in South Seattle, no suspects identified
SEATTLE - A man was shot and killed in South Seattle early Tuesday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to a home near Rainier Ave S and S Willow St at 6:58 a.m., responding to reports of a person down. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.
Seattle man charged with first-degree rape, robbery in South Lake Union assault
SEATTLE — A suspect was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree robbery with sexual movitation and residential burglary with sexual motivation after he allegedly raped a woman at knifepoint in her South Lake Union apartment last weekend. A judge ordered the suspect, identified as Isaiah David Weston, to be held...
Comments / 0