See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch
Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Calls Out Grammys For Snubbing Him His Whole Career
Snoop Dogg has become the latest rapper to call out the Grammys for consistently snubbing him. On Monday (February 6), Tha Doggfather took to Instagram to vent his frustration with the Recording Academy for having never awarded him a golden gramophone throughout his legendary 30-year career. In his post, Snoop...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby’s 4PF Artist Rylo Rodriguez Shocks Fans By Admitting $4K Per Week Lean Habit
Lil Baby’s 4PF signee Rylo Rodriguez admitted to spending four figures on a weekly lean habit last year; the clip has now gone viral and fans are shocked by the admission. Rylo made the revelation in an interview with Awaiz Dawave but this portion of their chat seemed to catch fire on social media this week.
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
Janelle Monáe Does Not Take Kindly To Jokes That She Once Dressed Like ‘A Monopoly Man’
Janelle Monáe doesn't play when it comes to fashion and style.
Beyoncé’s Net Worth Reveals if She Makes More Than Jay-Z—She Was Paid $24M For Her Dubai Concert
As one of the most famous singers in the world (if not, in history), it’s understandable why there’s so much interest in Beyoncé’s net worth and how much she’s made from Renaissance and other albums. Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas. She debuted with the girl group Destiny’s Child in 1996 along with fellow members Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. The band—whose final line-up consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams—went on to sell more than 60 million records worldwide and become of the most successful artists of the 2000s...
Anthony Anderson's Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans
Anderson sparked fan concern after sharing a photo from his appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'
sportszion.com
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards
Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
Late 'Boyz N The Hood' Director John Singleton’s $6 Million Estate To Be Split Between His 7 Children
John Singleton left behind over $6 million in assets at the time of his death and the money will be split between his children, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Singleton’s mother, Sheila Ward, has submitted her final report as an administrator of the late director’s estate. The famed director and movie producer died in 2019 at the age of 51 after suffering multiple strokes.In the final report, Ward revealed after handling debts and selling off assets the estate value is listed as $6,858,541.41. The assets include a Los Angeles home, a 1999 Lexus, a 2003...
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Lil Wayne Wrote for Other Artists
Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as Lil Wayne, was already topping the charts when he was just a teenager. First joining the Hot Boyz with rapper B.G., Juvenile, and Turk when he was just 14, the group released their debut, Get It How U Live! in 1997 and charted with their single “We on Fire.” Followed by their breakthrough album, Guerrilla Warfare, Hot Boyz hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott
Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
Popculture
Cardi B Caught on Camera Breaking up Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys
It sounds like Cardi B got in the middle of a fight between her husband Offset and his bandmate Quavo at the Grammys on Sunday night, but she is keeping quiet. Quavo performed during the "In Memoriam" segment of the Grammys to honor their late bandmate Takeoff, and he and Offset reportedly got into a fight backstage over the performance. Candid footage seemed to show Cardi getting in the middle of the fight, but she did not have a comment for reporters afterward.
musictimes.com
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Finally Gets His Teeth Fixed: 'Watch Ya Mouth Not Mines'
Juelz Santana has finally got a new set of teeth after years of facing criticism over what happened to his pearly whites over the years. On Thursday (February 2), the Dipset rapper took to Instagram to share a video of himself visiting a cosmetic dentist, where he got his upper row of teeth fixed. Fans could see Juelz going through the procedure with Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein before showing off his fresh new set of teeth at the dental office and again in his car.
Kim Kardashian Posted And Deleted A Few Things Last Night, After Kanye West Reportedly Got Remarried
A different approach for Kim.
HipHopDX.com
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog Including Hits For Migos, Lil Wayne & More
Zaytoven has sold his extensive music catalog of hits for Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and more to Ultra International Music Publishing as part of a new deal with the company. According to a report from Variety on Tuesday (January 24), the deal consists of 560 songs written between 2005...
thesource.com
Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party
Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...
