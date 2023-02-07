ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘America’s Got Talent’ magician Scott Alexander dead at 52

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
 2 days ago

Magician Scott Alexander, who appeared on the sixth season of “America’s Got Talent,” died Sunday after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship in the Caribbean. He was 52.

Alexander’s death was confirmed by his wife, Jenny, Monday on Instagram .

“I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father. He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St. Kitts and did not make it home to us,” reads the post, accompanied by a photo of the family. “We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers.”

Competing on “AGT” in 2011, Alexander wowed judges Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne and Howie Mandel by making his wife — acting as his assistant — seem to appear out of thin air.

Later in the competition, the Pennsylvania magician was eliminated in the quarterfinals following a stunt involving a gospel choir.

Competing on “AGT” in 2011, Scott Alexander wowed the judges.
NBC

Alexander told the Daily Local News that he hosted his first magic show when he was 12 years old — at his neighbor’s Halloween party. He said he performed children’s birthday parties throughout high school.

Later, he headlined on the Las Vegas Strip at Caesars Palace for more than seven years, according to his online biography .

He also unsuccessfully competed on the second season of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” in 2015 alongside another “AGT” alum, the illusionist Puck.

“I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father. He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St. Kitts and did not make it home to us,” reads the post from his wife, Jenny.
Instagram / thepaintedlily
Alexander also headlined a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for more than seven years.
Instagram / thepaintedlily
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, though a GoFundMe has been set up to raise $200,000 for Alexander’s family.

Alexander is survived by Jenny, his partner for 24 years, and his three children: Jack, Roxy and Sawyer.

“For me, and others in our community, we didn’t all know him and his wife as the on-stage duo or the star magician that he was. Those within this circle knew him as a good man, a loving husband, a caring father,” Ashley DeStephano wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“A family man. The dad who helped with homecoming parade floats, science projects, Halloween costumes, his kids’ talent show school performances.”

