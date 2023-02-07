Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Whitney and Zack's baby story explained - what is Edwards' Syndrome?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has recently kicked off an emotional storyline for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson, as they have learned their baby could have Edwards' Syndrome. Tonight's episode (February 9) sees Whitney confide in Chelsea about the news that her baby has omphalocele, and future episodes will see her...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Lisa Riley discusses the importance of Paddy's devastating story
Emmerdale spoilers ahead. Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has addressed the upcoming issue-based storyline for Dominic Brunt's emotionally crushed Paddy Kirk. It was confirmed this week that Paddy will contemplate suicide in future scenes, following his wife Chas Dingle's affair with the late Al Chapman and the depression which resulted from that.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals Eve Unwin's shock betrayal of Suki Panesar
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed Eve Unwin's shock betrayal of Suki Panesar. The former couple have been on the outs ever since Suki reluctantly called time on their romance to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he got out of jail. This week, Eve tried to comfort...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs heartbreaking scenes for Suki and Eve
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired heartbreaking scenes for Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin. The former couple have been estranged ever since Suki made the decision to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he was released from prison. They were brought back into each other's orbit during Thursday's...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Todd Boyce expects backlash over Stephen and Carla story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Todd Boyce has opened up about how he expects some backlash to his character Stephen Reid's upcoming storyline with Carla Barlow. Stephen is plotting a takeover at the factory, after Underworld boss Carla ordered him to work in the factory's packing department. He...
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Dani Dyer shares hints at names she's picked for twin girls
Love Island winner Dani Dyer has hinted at the names she has picked for her twin girls. The reality star revealed last month that she was expecting twins with her partner Jarrod Bowen, confirming earlier this month that they will be girls. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dani was asked...
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
digitalspy.com
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming
Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street crash horror in Stephen plot, and 8 more big soap spoilers for next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Stephen poisons Carla. (Monday at 8pm on ITV1) Still raging over Stephen and Sarah's scheming,...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan reveals punch drama in Daisy stalker story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Daisy Midgeley finds herself in trouble with the police later this month as her sinister stalker storyline continues. Daisy is left in despair as she spots creepy Justin Rutherford continuing to hang around Weatherfield, which leads to another altercation between them. When Justin places...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Amy Wyatt to confide in Victoria with drastic Cain plan
It's family feud time in Emmerdale. Recently, after Kyle's confession of Al Chapman's murder, he was barred from meeting with his father, Cain Dingle. This hasn't stopped Cain from making attempt to see his son, and Amy is prepared to take dramatic action to keep the two apart. Related: Emmerdale...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Peter Barlow faces police trouble after trading challenge
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Peter Barlow is going to find himself in trouble with the police next week, as his trading idea goes awry. Recently, Peter has been telling Carla that he thinks that society's reliance on money is the cause of a lot of people's problems, and folks would be happier if they traded their possessions with each other instead.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Faye Brookes taking over from EastEnders' Maisie Smith on Strictly Ballroom tour
Coronation Street star Faye Brookes is set to take over from EastEnders' Maisie Smith on the Strictly Ballroom The Musical national tour. Faye will take over the role of Fran on March 27, after Maisie exits the show on March 25. She will star opposite former Strictly Come Dancing professional...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Peter Gunn calls for new Brian romance
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Love could soon be in the air for Brian Packham, if Corrie actor Peter Gunn gets his way. On the soap since April 2010, the owner of The Kabin was most recently in a relationship with Cathy Matthews up until her exit last year. Asked by...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's April Windsor fears for Marlon in Paddy disappearance story
The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide. Emmerdale spoilers follow. April Windsor will fear for Marlon in Emmerdale after Paddy's disappearance. Paddy made an unexpected exit from the village this week as a part of a mental health storyline that will see him contemplate suicide in upcoming weeks.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Norma and Warren make new plan after Grace leaves village
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired another turn in the battle between Warren Fox and Norma Crow, and their sworn enemies Sienna Blake, Ethan Williams and Grace Black tonight (February 9). After Warren threatened Grace with consequences for her son Curtis if she didn't hand over The Loft immediately, tonight's...
digitalspy.com
Wunmi Mosaku hopes Alice, Darling inspires those who need support
Wunmi Mosaku will be back in the MCU later this year for Loki season two, but you'll want to catch her powerful new movie Alice, Darling. The psychological thriller stars Anna Kendrick as Alice, who, while on vacation with her two close friends Sophie (Mosaku) and Tess (Kaniehtiio Horn), rediscovers herself and starts to understand how abusive her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick) has been towards her.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Gary and Maria to clash in Max storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Maria Connor and Gary Windass are set to clash next week when it comes to Max Turner. In scenes set to air, it is the eve of Max's sentencing over the the racist videos that he posted online and how they led to Blake stabbing Alya Nazir at Speed Daal recently. David Platt confides in Gail that he's incredibly worried about it.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale to address cost of living crisis with new Dingle family story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale is set to address the cost of living crisis with a new storyline involving the Dingle family. In scenes airing next week, the Dingles struggle with the cold weather, but they also worry about their heating bills and are reluctant to warm the cottage up. Desperate...
Comments / 0