Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Lebron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, sit next to notable celebrity at Lakers game
Bronny and Bryce James were in attendance on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when their father had the chance to make history, and they were sitting next to an interesting guest. During the second quarter of the game, TNT was showing...
Nike gifts LeBron James sneakers after NBA scoring record
James made NBA history on Tuesday night, and Nike honored the Los Angeles Lakers star with some eye-catching kicks.
NBA legends react to LeBron James breaking all-time scoring record
It was only a matter of time. LeBron James entered Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. It didn’t even take four quarters for LeBron to break the record, as a fadeaway jumper over Kenrich Williams...
Candace Parker Talks Signing with Las Vegas Aces to Be Closer to Family: 'The Most Important'
The WNBA champion opens up to PEOPLE about her decision to sign with the Aces after two seasons with the Chicago Sky WNBA star Candace Parker says that a major factor in her decision to sign with the Las Vegas Aces after two seasons with the Chicago Sky was the chance to be closer to family. "I just really think at this point in my career, to be able to compete for a championship and to do it in front of my family, is the most important," Parker,...
Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Lil Wayne lead tributes to LeBron James on social media as Lakers star breaks NBA all-time scoring record
LeBron James rewrote the record books Tuesday night, climbing to the summit of the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. LeBron's history-making bucket came in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a fadeaway over Kenrich Williams. It was a night of celebration at Crypto.com Arena,...
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers' Anthony Davis faces scrutiny from ESPN star for sitting during LeBron James' big shot
Anthony Davis faced criticism from ESPN analyst Jalen Rose on Wednesday for failing to stand up and cheer on LeBron James as he made history.
LeBron James breaks NBA scoring record: Live updates as Lakers star passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar vs. OKC
Lakers superstar LeBron James entered Tuesday night's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder just 36 points shy of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Given that he's averaging 32.1 points over the past month, he was certainly more than capable of setting that record in Tuesday night's game, especially against an Oklahoma City team that is on the second night of a back-to-back and is just 25-28 on the season.
Reaction to LeBron James becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader
Quotes and notes from social media and around the world on LeBron James’ setting NBA scoring record.
NBA world reacts to massive three-team trade
The Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, and Atlanta Hawks came together for a massive three-team trade with the NBA trade deadline approaching. Golden State sent former first-round pick James Wiseman to Detroit, while the Pistons sent fellow former first-rounder Saddiq Bey to Atlanta. The Warriors fetched an astonishing five second-round picks, meanwhile. ESPN NBA insider Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive three-team trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers' LeBron James Becomes NBA's All-Time Scoring Leader, Mike Brown Reflects
Before Sacramento's victory over the Houston Rockets Monday night, Kings' coach Mike Brown reflected on his time coaching LeBron James, the NBA's All-Time scoring leader.
ESPN Reporter Reveals 2 Teams To "Keep An Eye On" For Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Brian Windhorst says to "keep an eye on" the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers for Russell Westbrook.
On this day: No-look Dee Brown dunk; doomed Fortson trade made
On this day in Boston Celtics history in 1991, guard DeCovan Kadell (better known to fans of the Celtics by his nickname as “Dee”) Brown threw down one of the most famous dunks of all time in that year’s All-Star Game Slam Dunk Competition. Brown, a rookie...
Could the Tennessee Titans trade up for the No. 1 pick? | Locked on Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but with Justin Fields under center for the foreseeable future it is open season for QB-needy teams to try and trade up for the pick. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts have...
LeBron and the NBA Scoring Title
No one knows how LeBron James’ NBA odyssey will end. On Tuesday night, Akron’s favorite son claimed ownership to the most coveted record in the sport – drilling a short fadeaway to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring mark of 38,387 points, one that had stood for nearly four decades.
