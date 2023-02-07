Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Oxford falls to Grenada in Region 1-6A consolation game
Oxford basketball will not be a part of the postseason for the first time this century. The Chargers (15-15, 2-4 Region 1-6A) were eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday as they suffered a 56-42 defeat at the hands of Grenada in the Region 1-6A consolation game. They struggled to find...
Commercial Dispatch
Young players spark Starkville girls’ comeback win over Oxford in district tournament
STARKVILLE — For lack of a better term, Starkville girls basketball took a rest for the third quarter and just looked out of sorts. A team that lost just four games in the regular season was in jeopardy of having to play in a third-place game in the MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 tournament after Oxford outscored the Yellow Jackets, 24-11, in the third quarter of Monday’s game.
Oxford Eagle
Waddell, Frierson combine for 35 of Oxford’s 44 points in season-ending loss to Grenada
Oxford did all they could. The Lady Chargers (13-17, 1-5 Region 1-6A) fought and clawed their way through three quarters of action, but were unable to withstand a late surge from Grenada as they fell 51-44 in the Region 1-6A consolation game. They struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Football sets Grove Bowl for April 15
Ole Miss Athletics announced that the 2023 Grove Bowl, presented by Mississippi HomeCare, will be held Saturday, April 15, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The start of the annual football scrimmage is set for 2 p.m. CT. The Grove Bowl serves as the final spring scrimmage for the Rebels, which will begin...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Baseball announces 2023 national television schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference released the 2023 SEC Baseball Television Schedule Tuesday, and the 2022 National Champions are featured nine times throughout the season. Ole Miss will appear on SEC Network six times, ESPNU twice, and ESPN2 once during their 2023 campaign. Their national television debut will...
247Sports
Callaway wide receiver Jeremy Scott names Ole Miss his leader
Jackson (Miss.) Callaway High School wide receiver Jeremy Scott tells Inside the Rebels that he has a leader in that recruitment. His leader? The Ole Miss Rebels. Scott, a three-star prospect, is rated as the nation's No. 70 wide receiver and the No. 10 player in the state of Mississippi's 2024 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is rated as country's No. 100 wide receiver and the No. 8 player in the Magnolia State per the 247Sports exclusive rankings.
Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans
On Monday it was announced that Alabama planned on hiring former defensive coach Kevin Steele as their new defensive coordinator. And while some Crimson Tide fans seem to be worried about the new hire, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a message for Bama fans-relax. “The GOAT just signed the No. 1 recruiting class Read more... The post Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
tourcounsel.com
Carriage Crossing | Shopping mall in Collierville, Tennessee
Carriage Crossing is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in suburban Collierville, Tennessee outside Memphis, Tennessee. The property was originally developed by Cousins Properties as the Avenue Carriage Crossing, opening in 2005. In 2012, DRA Advisors partnered with PM Lifestyle Centers to purchase the property for $55 million.
Bald eagle blinded, wing broken after being shot in Desoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Desoto County and federal authorities are looking for the person who shot a bald eagle off 269 at the Desoto County/Marshall County line. The Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc. said the eagle was shot in the eye and had surgery to repair a broken wing. Debbie Crum, executive director of Mississippi Wildlife […]
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch says no to portable classrooms
Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams is asking the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment to deny a request by DeSoto County Schools to build portable classrooms at Career Tech East. Adams told the Board of Aldermen at its Feb. 7 meeting that he would be sending a letter to the School Board and Superintendent Cory Uselton informing the district that portable classrooms are not acceptable in 2023 and that they need to invest in building new facilities in Olive Branch.
Officials worry storm could delay power restoration efforts in north MS
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and residents in Marshall and Benton counties are worried that a threat of severe weather could cause a delay in power restoration efforts. Todd Demuth with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency maps the progress crews are having so far in restoring power to Marshall […]
DeSoto Times Today
Silo Square to host blues music and crawfish boil to benefit Southaven Police Department
Silo Square will be boiling up some mudbugs and singing the blues to benefit the men and women of the Southaven Police Department. The developers of the Southaven mixed-use development announced that they will be hosting the first annual Blues for the Blue Crawfish & Blues Festival on April 29 as a way of showing their support to local law enforcement.
hottytoddy.com
Chickasaw to Close Monday for Roundabout Construction
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request Tuesday to close Chickasaw Road, between Cincinnatus Boulevard and Christman Drive to begin the construction of a roundabout. It wasn’t the first time the Board granted the request. The Aldermen approved the same request in September; however, the project got delayed...
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #1313 – […]
wcbi.com
University police conduct bomb threat sweep on Ole Miss campus
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ole Miss University Police conducted a sweep for a potential bomb threat this afternoon. According to the university’s official social media page, police investigated a bomb threat at The Pavillion. The building was evacuated and everyone was asked to avoid the area. The university...
South Reporter
City to launch Operation Clean Sweep
Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
Oxford Eagle
Different art sales are examples of service avenues
The past weekend’s three arts sales approached how the arts impact the community. The Powerhouse hosted a portion of an estate sale. Colby Kullman had been an active participant and supporter in the LOU community. During his lifetime he invested his talent, time and support into launching programs that...
hottytoddy.com
More Freezing Rain, Ice Possible Tonight; Chance of Snow Friday Morning
More freezing rain and ice are possible today through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Lafayette County is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory that remains in effect until noon on Wednesday. If ice accumulates, it could cause power outages and tree damage as well as hazardous traveling conditions.
Oxford Eagle
A man and his crosses
Retired telephone employee Charles (Charlie) Slaughter spends his time crafting wooden crosses for his loved ones and has no hopes and dreams of selling them. His love for woodwork spans back to ten years ago, when he first realized that making wooden crosses was something he wanted everyone he loved to appreciate with him.
